Which magnetic whiteboard for the office is best?

Magnetic whiteboards for the office let you easily take notes, get your point across quickly and translate your thoughts and ideas into charts, diagrams and words. The ARTEZA Magnetic Whiteboard 2-Pack is ideal for presentations and homework, and the product’s silver frame provides firm support for drawing on your lap.

What to know before you buy a magnetic whiteboard for the office

Type of whiteboard

There are several types of whiteboards, including traditional, calendar, cork and portable whiteboards.

Traditional boards have aluminum frames and include mounting brackets.

have aluminum frames and include mounting brackets. Calendar boards are common for office use. They come with a blank calendar that you can personalize on a monthly basis.

are common for office use. They come with a blank calendar that you can personalize on a monthly basis. Cork boards are perfect if you need to hang flyers or announcements.

are perfect if you need to hang flyers or announcements. Portable boards are used in offices where more space is needed, but they can’t install another board. They’re mounted on frames for simple transport.

Board maintenance

Get a board that comes with a dry eraser to maintain your board and smoothly wipe away dust and ink. You also need to occasionally deep clean your whiteboard to reduce wear and tear, especially ghosting, which happens when ink bleeds into the surface on some porous boards. Wipe the board with a cloth dampened with alcohol to extend the lifespan of your whiteboard.

Vary the writing location

Alternate the location where you write on the board to avoid too much wear and tear to specific areas of your whiteboard.

What to look for in a quality magnetic whiteboard for the office

Dry-erase markers

Invest in a dry-erase marker set that works well for your specific needs. Fine-tip markers work best for small whiteboards, since they cover a small space, but you need round-tip or chisel dry-erase markers for thick, well-defined lines on big whiteboards.

Installation

Installing a small whiteboard is easy and can typically be done by just one person, but big whiteboards need to be installed by more than one person. Some large whiteboards for offices feature full mounting sets with hardware at the top and bottom corners to secure the board to a wall. You need to use a level and measure accurately if you want a straight whiteboard. It can help to have an extra pair of hands to make hanging the board simpler.

Surface materials

There are many different options for the surface material on your whiteboard, including laminate, melamine, porcelain and glass.

Laminate boards aren’t as porous as other kinds of boards and are resistant to staining. But there’s no way to repair a laminate board if you scratch it.

aren’t as porous as other kinds of boards and are resistant to staining. But there’s no way to repair a laminate board if you scratch it. Melamine is developed to prevent ghosting by reducing the porosity, since natural melamine is very porous. Melamine is the most common and inexpensive material for whiteboards.

is developed to prevent ghosting by reducing the porosity, since natural melamine is very porous. Melamine is the most common and inexpensive material for whiteboards. Porcelain boards are perfect for heavy use, since they are not porous and won’t ghost. They’re simple to clean and long-lasting, but they’re also expensive.

are perfect for heavy use, since they are not porous and won’t ghost. They’re simple to clean and long-lasting, but they’re also expensive. Glass boards are non-porous and simple to maintain, but they’re very expensive.

How much you can expect to spend on a magnetic whiteboard for the office

Magnetic whiteboards for the office range in price from about $10-$250, based on the size and construction of the board. The most inexpensive whiteboards go for $10-$25, while midrange boards cost about $25-$60. High-end whiteboards vary in price from $60-$125, and premium whiteboards go for $125-$150.

Magnetic whiteboard for the office FAQ

Can you repair a chipped magnetic whiteboard?

A. Not really. The surface of the board will only continue chipping. Continue using the whiteboard if you are willing to use creative strategies, such as creating new divisions to categorize info and notes or using whiteboard tape to cover the chip. Cover the chip with a banner or sticker if the chip is near the corner or edge and won’t get in your way.

Can you change the aluminum frame of your whiteboard?

A. You likely won’t locate a replacement in other colors, so decorate the whiteboard frame instead of replacing it. Cover the aluminum frame with printed duct tape or spray paint the frame in a more appealing color.

Reduce the appearance of the aluminum by drawing an eye-catching border around the board’s edges. The frames are removable in some whiteboards. In this case, just take the frame off to get a minimalist look.

Which marker color should you use on your whiteboard so your notes are visible to everyone in the office?

A. Dark blue and black are popular marker colors, and other dark marker colors, such as red or green, can work well. Keep in mind that the ink falls flat if the markers are not pigmented enough to achieve dark colors on the board, and the ink will be difficult for people in the back of the room to see properly.

Use the newest markers you can find if you don’t already have highly pigmented markers, since old markers lead to difficult-to-see, streaky lines.

What’s the best magnetic whiteboard for the office to buy?

Top magnetic whiteboard for the office

ARTEZA Magnetic Whiteboard 2-Pack

What you need to know: This two-pack of 8.5-inch by 11-inch magnetic whiteboards is perfect for artists.

What you’ll love: This whiteboard set comes with double-sided tape for mounting on the wall, as well as magnetic pen holders, four pre-cut magnets and 16 fine-point markers. It’s ideal for presentations and homework, and the product’s silver frame provides firm support for drawing on your lap.

What you should consider: Some buyers don’t like the weak magnets that come with this product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top magnetic whiteboard for the office for the money

XBoard Magnetic Whiteboard

What you need to know: This versatile and affordable whiteboard is sizable for magnetic accessories.

What you’ll love: The compact design of this whiteboard is great for small offices, and it comes with a detachable tray for erasers and non-magnetic markers, and has a lightweight build for mounting. The product also rarely leaves marks and is simple to clean.

What you should consider: This product is large enough for personal use, but not for big offices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Quartet Glass Whiteboard

What you need to know: This product is stylish and offers plenty of surface area and magnets for mounting.

What you’ll love: The glass surface of this product makes it simple to erase and clean notes that are left for a long time. It’s also big enough for several people to use at a large office, and the frameless design means that you can use every part of the board.

What you should consider: The drywall anchors are not perfect and can lead to the board falling in some cases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

