Skip to content
KLFY.com
Lafayette
75°
Lafayette
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
KLFY Live Stream
Top Stories
Local
Louisiana
National
Lafayette Parish
Acadia Parish
Evangeline Parish
Iberia Parish
Jeff Davis Parish
St. Landry Parish
St. Martin Parish
St. Mary Parish
Vermilion Parish
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Eye on Scams
Acadiana Boil Advisories
Entertainment News
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Lowest gas prices in Lafayette
Press Releases
Top Stories
Carencro teen missing for the 2nd time in a month
Lafayette woman arrested after Sunday night shooting
Video
The most extreme temps, rains in Louisiana history
Man arrested with several types of drugs in car
Weather
Live Doppler 10 Radar
7-Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Hunting and Fishing Forecast
Daily Weather Newsletter sign-up
Sports
Local Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
National Sports
Beyond The Jersey
1st and 10
Masters Report
Athlete of the Week
Community
Apply to be a Guest on KLFY
Passe Partout
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Acadiana Live
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Moving Acadiana Forward
Destination Louisiane
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Test for Life kit
Best Reviews
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Contests
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
2022 Basketball Challenge
Virtual Easter Egg Hunt
About Us
KLFY TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
FCC Public File
Management
KLFY EEO Reports
Privacy Policy
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
KLFY Apps
Search
Please enter a search term.
Percussion Instruments
Best Zildjian cymbals
Top Percussion Instruments Headlines
Best castanets
Trending Stories
Lafayette woman arrested after Sunday night shooting
Carencro teen missing for the 2nd time in a month
16-year-old accused of assaulting teacher identified
Mother of teen shot in back seeks justice
LPD officer ‘fighting for life’ after crash on I-10
Heavy rain and severe threats this workweek
Catalytic converters stolen from Opelousas dealership