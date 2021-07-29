Skip to content
Local News
Moving Acadiana Forward: Six-week course teaches entrepreneurship
Video
Gas explosion on Hopkins St. in New Iberia, three first responders injured
Video
New Iberia couple evacuates house in midst of gas explosion
Video
St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers searching for five suspects
Gallery
Seacor Power disaster: Here’s a full timeline of events
Video
Meet Your Neighbor: SouthStar Urgent Care
Video
Meet Your Neighbor – Managing Hormones With PhysicalMind Institute
Video
Eye on Scams: Cleaning up your personal data when you sell your car
Video
Youngsville Police searching for three suspects that stole truck, used it to rip open ATM machine
It’s National Lasagne Day!
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers searching for five suspects
Gallery
IRS to send out another 1.5 million ‘surprise’ tax refunds this week
Giant traffic cone declares ‘candidacy’ for New Orleans mayor
Candlelight vigil planned for 5-year-old set on fire by uncle upset that relationship with woman was ending
Video
10 Talks Acadiana: Road Rage — Why do we do it, and how do we stop it? (PODCAST)
President signs Sen. Kennedy’s opioids act into law
Neighborhood relives horrific overnight shooting that killed an Opelousas teen
Video
