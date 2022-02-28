Skip to content
KLFY.com
Lafayette
55°
Lafayette
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Local
Louisiana
National
Lafayette Parish
Acadia Parish
Evangeline Parish
Iberia Parish
Jeff Davis Parish
St. Landry Parish
St. Martin Parish
St. Mary Parish
Vermilion Parish
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Eye on Scams
Acadiana Boil Advisories
Entertainment News
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Black History Month
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Morgan City man arrested for attempted murder
Two killed, others injured in head-on crash
Iberia Parish officers searching for missing teen
Zelensky emerges as hero in Russia-Ukraine battle
Weather
Live Doppler 10 Radar
7-Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Hunting and Fishing Forecast
Daily Weather Newsletter sign-up
Sports
Local Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
National Sports
Beyond The Jersey
1st and 10
Athlete of the Week
Community
Apply to be a Guest on KLFY
Passe Partout
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Acadiana Live
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Moving Acadiana Forward
Destination Louisiane
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Best Reviews
Contests
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
About Us
KLFY TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
FCC Public File
Management
KLFY EEO Reports
Privacy Policy
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
KLFY Apps
Search
Please enter a search term.
Lifting Equipment
Best floor jack
Top Lifting Equipment Headlines
Trending Stories
La. man blows kisses while getting sentenced
Two killed, others injured in head-on crash
Dictionary.com responds to tweet from La. Congressman
MISSING: La. 2-year-old may be in danger
Morgan City man arrested for attempted murder
Float Woes: Woman falls, man run over, officer struck
Your Acadiana Mardi Gras schedule