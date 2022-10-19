Is a DeWalt or Ryobi leaf blower better?

The ritual hum of leaf blowers fires up in the fall and marks the change in season as much as vibrant leaves falling from the trees. Removing fallen leaves not only improves your yardâ€™s appearance but also performs another important function: They provide good mulch for flowers and shrubs, keeping weeds out and locking moisture in.

Youâ€™ll need a leaf blower to efficiently and effectively complete your yard cleanup, and which leaf blower you choose depends on how much yard you’re caring for.

DeWalt leaf blower

Leaf blowers make quick work of removing a treeâ€™s worth of fallen leaves. Whether corded or battery-powered, DeWalt leaf blowers get the job done. They’re durable and well-constructed for ease of use.

Their prices vary depending on size, power source and motor speed. Expect to spend $60-$400.

DeWalt leaf blower pros

Variable speed control: You won’t always need maximum airspeed for blowing smaller areas, such as patios or decks. DeWaltâ€™s speed control lets you choose how much power you need for the job.

DeWalt leaf blower cons

All electric: No gas-powered options means that DeWalt leaf blowers are not designed for all-day use over large areas.

Best DeWalt leaf blower

DeWalt Flexvolt 60-Volt Max Blower

This high-efficiency leaf blower with a brushless motor weighs in at just over 9 pounds. It is designed for everyday use and has a variable speed trigger with a speed lock to maintain blower outputs. It includes a 60-volt battery and charging dock.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Dewalt 20-Volt Max XR Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Blower

This blower pushes air at up to 125 miles per hour. Even at this high velocity, it’s relatively quiet, reaching a maximum of 66 decibels. It weighs in at just 5 pounds. The starter kit includes the battery and charging base. At low speeds, it can run up to 90 minutes on a single charge.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Dewalt 20-Volt Max Cordless String Trimmer and 20-Volt Max XR Brushless Leaf Blower

This kit is perfect if you’re just starting to assemble your lawn care tools. The brushless motor on the leaf blower means longer run time on the battery. It’s lightweight with an ergonomic design that’s balanced for freedom of movement. A variable trigger offers speed control to increase run time or add power. It comes with a spare battery and battery charger.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Ryobi leaf blower

Ryobi leaf blowers are built for professionals and home lawn care alike with versions powered by battery, gas and electric cords. They also have gas-powered backpack models for larger jobs.

These blowers are in the $100-$300 range. Leaf blowers designed for smaller jobs cost much less than those used by lawn care professionals.

Ryobi leaf blower pros

Superior blowing power: While most leaf blowers blow around 300 cubic feet per minute, some Ryobi models have more than doubled that with speeds up to 730 cubic feet per minute. This is the equivalent of moving air across the ground at 190 miles per hour.

Ryobi leaf blower cons

Battery drain: At the highest speeds, run time on battery power is just over 10 minutes. This is not enough time for big jobs.

Best Ryobi leaf blower

Ryobi 40-Volt HP Brushless Whisper Series Leaf Blower

This battery-powered blower comes with two batteries and a charger. The brushless motor runs at 730 cubic feet per minute. At 57 decibels, it’s the quietest leaf blower in the Ryobi line. A variable speed button includes a turbo button to increase air output. It also has a cruise control feature for clearing yard areas without holding the trigger. The rapid charger powers batteries up to four times faster than a standard charger. It comes with a five-year warranty.

Sold by Home Depot

Ryobi Gas Backpack Leaf Blower

This two-cycle backpack blower is designed for residential use with 760 cubic feet per minute, variable trigger and cruise control. The shoulder straps are comfortable and adjustable, and the back is contoured for a day of work in the yard. It comes with a three-year warranty.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Ryobi Corded Electric Jet Fan Blower

This corded electric blower has less power, but jet fan technology means you can still move dry and wet leaves with ease. It has two speeds and a soft grip handle for comfortable operation. Itâ€™s also backed by a three-year warranty. Additionally, itâ€™s best for smaller yards.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Should you get a DeWalt leaf blower or a Ryobi leaf blower?

If the extent of your lawn care consists of blowing leaves off a patio every now and then, a DeWalt leaf blower (or even a simple broom) will do the trick. However, the superior performance of the Ryobi blowers, along with the added option of a gas-powered backpack blower, makes this brand the standout choice.

