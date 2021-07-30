Best Play-Doh sets

To help prolong the life of your child’s Play-Doh, it may help to remind kids that Play-Doh is intended for making temporary sculptures and that dried out Play-Doh models crack and fall apart over time.

Which Play-Doh sets are best?

Play-Doh has seen its fair share of imitators after it was first released in 1956, but the multicolored compound has solidified its place as an iconic American toy ever since. Children have been rolling snakes and extruding “pasta” for generations, and Hasbro has released more creatively designed Play-Doh colors, types, and engaging playsets than ever before.

While it’s fantastic to see Play-Doh sets ranging from stamps to glittery compound collections and beyond, it can be a little daunting to find a set for your child. Our buying guide can help you find the right one — our favorite, the Play-Doh Play Table with 8 Non-Toxic Colors, has enough accessories to keep kids entertained for hours.

Considerations when choosing Play-Doh sets

Age recommendations

Play-Doh compound itself is for ages two and up, but it’s a good idea to check the box for its recommended age group for more complicated sets that feature multiple accessories and more advanced concepts.

Set type

Hasbro offers a wide range of Play-Doh sets, ranging from simple boxes of vividly colored doughs to deluxe playsets that include an array of creative cutters, tools, and extruders.

Tub sizes

Tubs of Play-Doh are one of three sizes: full-size (five ounces), medium (two ounces), or mini-size (one ounce). You’re far more likely to find medium or smaller tubs within playsets as opposed to bulk Play-Doh tub bundles.

Play-Doh sets features

Colors

One of the fun aspects of a Play-Doh set is the ability to mold creations with your favorite combinations of ocean blues, sunny yellows, rosy reds, and every color in between. If you’re purchasing Play-Doh for someone who prefers sculpting with a rainbow of hues as opposed to mashing compound through an extruder to make silly shapes, you might be surprised at the savings you find if you invest in a bulk purchase of Play-Doh tubs.

Special variants

Although most kids are satisfied with the commonly available core colors, keep an eye out for special Play-Doh compounds to bring something special to the crafting table. For example, Hasbro produces a glitter-infused Sparkle Compound and a Confetti Compound loaded with vibrant pieces of confetti.

Wheat warning

While Play-Doh is non-toxic and non-allergenic, it’s important to know that it does contain wheat. This may cause people with a gluten allergy to break out if they come into contact with Play-Doh, so keep that in mind before you buy.

Play-Doh sets price

Play-Doh sets are fairly affordable and are commonly priced between $5 and $60. Less expensive Play-Doh sets feature fewer tubs, colors, and accessories, while pricier models sport a rainbow of colors, many styling tools, and are themed around licensed films, such as Star Wars or Frozen. If you encounter an extremely overpriced Play-Doh set, it is likely retired — leave it for toy collectors and search for a more recent model to play with instead.

Play-Doh sets FAQ

Q. How do I clean Play-Doh from fabric?

A. Accidents happen, but it’s fairly easy to remove Play-Doh from fabric materials. Start by allowing the Play-Doh to fully harden, and begin to scrape it away with a stiff brush. Vacuuming the area and washing with soap and cold water are both great ways to remove a particularly tricky Play-Doh mess.

Q. Can I restore dried-out Play-Doh?

A. Yes. Try kneading a single drop of water at a time into your dry Play-Doh until it reaches its optimal consistency.

Play-Doh sets we recommend

Best of the best

Play-Doh Play Table with 8 Non-Toxic Colors

Our take: With eight cans of classic Play-Doh and a box full of tools, this set is a great way to keep creative kids entertained for hours on end. It enables kids to create shapes, animals and Play-Doh ice-creams, among other things.

What we like: Includes 25 tools, a compartmentalized table and 8 non-toxic Play-Doh colors, which is perfect to keep kids entertained and occupied.

What we dislike: Nothing. This is a fantastic starter set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Play-Doh Royal Salon Featuring Disney Princess Rapunzel

Our take: Rapunzel is famous for her flowing hair, and kids will have a blast growing it out to trim, accessorize, and design it with the help of a wide assortment of fun tools.

What we like: Includes four tubs of Play-Doh with one tub of Sparkle compound. Easy for kids to grow and style Rapunzel’s hair. Plenty of princess-themed accessories.

What we dislike: More glimmering Play-Doh would have been appreciated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Magical Oven

Our take: This adorable playset encourages kids to craft their dream treats, and watching the oven’s internal LED bulb turn red as it “bakes” adds to the imaginative fun.

What we like: Play oven lights up and makes sound as you “cook food.” Includes six colors, multiple cutters, and pretend eating utensils.

What we dislike: AAA batteries aren’t included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

