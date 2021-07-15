Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Local
Louisiana
National
International
Acadiana’s COVID-19 Dashboard
Hero Salute
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Black History Month
Eye on Scams
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Business
Technology
Seacor Power
Top Stories
The Inaugural Tucka James Music Fest taking place Sunday, July 25th
Video
More of the Same Summer Weather Continues Through Weekend
Video
One arrested after standoff situation in New Iberia
Video
Acadiana’s Cuban Americans rally in support of anti-government protest in Cuba
Video
Weather
Live Doppler 10 Radar
7-Day Forecast
WATCH: Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Hunting and Fishing Forecast
Daily Weather Newsletter sign-up
Sports
Local Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
National Sports
Beyond The Jersey
1st and 10
The Big Game
Japan 2020 Olympics
Community
Apply to be a Guest
Acadiana Eats
Best Reviews
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Destination Louisiane
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Work for Us
Newsletters
Acadiana Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KLFY Apps
Search
Search
Search
Greenhouses
Which greenhouse is best for backyards?
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Local News
The Inaugural Tucka James Music Fest taking place Sunday, July 25th
Video
More of the Same Summer Weather Continues Through Weekend
Video
One arrested after standoff situation in New Iberia
Video
Acadiana’s Cuban Americans rally in support of anti-government protest in Cuba
Video
$1.1B ‘Gulf Coast Hurricane Aid Act’ blocked in U.S. Senate
Video
“The industry is back, and our biggest problem now is hiring people” Energy company revives training rig after 14 years
Video
United Way opens “Stuff the Bus” school supplies drive
Miles Perret Cancer Services opens registration for Games Across Acadiana
Town of Melville placed under boil order
Lafayette to break ground July 19 on new fire station on Cooper Dr.
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
New nonstop flight service marks official launch in New Orleans
One arrested after standoff situation in New Iberia
Video
“The industry is back, and our biggest problem now is hiring people” Energy company revives training rig after 14 years
Video
Lafayette Parish school start and end times released for 2021-22 school year
“We tried our best” Neighbors who tried to save 5-year-old St. Mary Parish boy in deadly fire, speak out
Video
Eye on Scams: Circulation of ‘movie money or ‘prop money’
Video
United Cajun Navy founder denied personal protection order against Seacor Power search volunteer
Video
Sidebar