Skip to content
KLFY.com
Lafayette
75°
Lafayette
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
KLFY Live Stream
Top Stories
Local
Louisiana
National
South / Regional News
Lafayette Parish
Acadia Parish
Evangeline Parish
Iberia Parish
Jeff Davis Parish
St. Landry Parish
St. Martin Parish
St. Mary Parish
Vermilion Parish
Ella Goodie
Your Local Election HQ
KLFY Podcasts
Dial Dalfred
Eye on Scams
Acadiana Boil Advisories
Entertainment News
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Lowest gas prices in Lafayette
Automotive News
Press Releases
Weather
Live Doppler 10 Radar
7-Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Hunting and Fishing Forecast
Daily Weather Newsletter sign-up
Sports
Local Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
National Sports
Beyond The Jersey
1st and 10
Masters Report
Athlete of the Week
Community
Apply to be a Guest on KLFY
Passe Partout
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Acadiana Live
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Moving Acadiana Forward
Destination Louisiane
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Test for Life kit
Best Reviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Contests
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest 2022
About Us
KLFY TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
FCC Public File
Management
KLFY EEO Reports
Privacy Policy
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
KLFY Apps
KLFY News 10 Podcasts
Search
Please enter a search term.
Trash Cans & Recycling Bins
This home composter will make scraps worth saving
Top Trash Cans & Recycling Bins Headlines
Trending Stories
Master P announces death of his daughter
UL frat suspended for 3 years for hazing incident
Police: New Iberia fight ends with woman stabbed
Teen missing in Lafayette Parish
Musk to Tesla workers: Return to office or resign
Woman accused of repeatedly running over boyfriend
Victim identified in weekend homicide in Lafayette