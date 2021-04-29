Tea Equipment

Skip to content
Local News
Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center is relocating, closing temporarily
Port Barre police aid search for missing Seacor crewmen
Remembering Quinon Pitre, a Lawtell man whose body was found 7 days after the Seacor Power capsized
Video
Lafayette native Sen. Boudreaux elected as chair of State Senate Democratic Caucus
Salvage operation underway for Seacor Power lift boat capsized in Gulf of Mexico
Video
UPDATE: Last juvenile inmate detained after escaping from detention center in Bridge City
LPSO warns of scammers posing as local law enforcement
UPDATE: UL Lafayette sets Spring commencement ceremonies for May 14, 15, moves indoors
Video
Search underway for missing boater after waterway crash south of Butte La Rose
Video
Eye on Scams: Scammers hitting students with tutoring cons
Video
More Local
Sidebar