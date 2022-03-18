Anova precision cooker review

An immersion circulator is a great device for complete control over your cooking temperature and restaurant-quality results. Using an immersion circulator can deliver perfectly cooked food consistently with minimal effort, but it can take some trial and error to master.

The Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker pairs with an app to let you closely monitor your cooking for perfect results. Anova also promises to offer thousands of recipes in the app to spark your cooking creativity as you use the brand’s compact immersion circulator. We wanted to know if this sous vide machine could make this cooking method easy and precise, so we put it to the test. Here’s what we found.

What is a sous vide machine?

Immersion circulators, also known as sous vide machines, cook food through sous vide, which means “under vacuum” in French. Food is placed in a zippered plastic or vacuum-sealed bag and submerged in water in a large vessel like a stockpot. The immersion circulator then attaches to the side of the pot to swirl and heat the water. Keeping the water moving helps the sous vide machine to cook food more quickly, evenly and with more control.

Sous vide cooking is a great way to improve a lower-quality cut of meat, and it’s also handy for cooking large batches of food. The Anova Precision Cooker, for example, has a flow rate of 8 liters per minute, the speed at which it pumps the water. The more water it can pump quickly, the larger the batch you can prepare.

Testing the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker

We used the Anova Precision Cooker to prepare various food ranging from tri-tip and 20-hour pulled pork to eggs and asparagus. We experimented with recipes from the Anova app and also used the app to monitor our cooking temperature.

Overview of the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker

The Anova Precision Cooker easily attaches to the side of a pot or other cooking vessel with an adjustable clamp. You don’t need a heat source like a stove to use a sous vide machine. The device automatically generates and adjusts the heat according to the kind of food you’re cooking and, in some cases, your desired level of doneness. Plus, it’s splash-proof and water-resistant in the event of an accident. The Anova will also notify you when your food is cooked to completion.

How to use the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker

Simply attach the Anova sous vide to the side of a pot filled with water and set the time and temperature for your food. Once the water has reached the appropriate temperature, ensure your food is properly sealed and submerge it in the water. You can adjust the cooking either through the unit’s controls or via the Anova app. After the sous vide process is complete, you can sear your protein in a pan on your stovetop to achieve a crispy, smoky exterior.

Key features of the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker

We fount that the Anova Precision Cooker brought water up to the appropriate temperature quickly and circulated well. The Wi-Fi capability lets users monitor their cooking without continually checking the kitchen. However, while the small display is easy to read and use, we preferred not to rely on the app to make adjustments or check the timing. The app’s recipes are also helpful for helping those new to sous vide learn how to prepare a wide variety of foods.

Generally, immersion circulators don’t require much cleaning since they only come in contact with water, but in the event of spills, both the clamp and stainless steel skirt detach and are dishwasher-safe. The Anova is compact and lightweight, so it’s easy to store and set up.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker price

This Wi-Fi-enabled Anova sous vide machine costs about $199. It is available from Amazon, Kohl’s and Sur la Table.

Should you get the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker?

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker benefits

We were impressed by the overall reliability the Anova offered. The device was easy to use, and the temperature controls were precise and stable. Compared to other sous vide machines we’ve tested, this one performed the same if not better than some of the more expensive models.

We loved exploring the many sous vide recipes available on the Anova app. If you’ve been trying to master cooking steak, the Anova sous vide can help you reach the perfect steak temperature to provide juicy, flavorful meat with even, edge-to-edge doneness. If you think you’ll cook with an immersion circulator regularly, we think the Anova is a great pick thanks to its sturdy build, precise temperature control and ease of use.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker drawbacks

Like many immersion circulators, the Avona sous vide machine makes a little noise. The sound is comparable to an electric toothbrush — it’s not very loud, but it can potentially be annoying. However, there are definitely louder models on the market. Additionally, the Anova app can only pair over Wi-Fi, not Bluetooth, and the connectivity is sometimes unreliable. Still, unlike some sous vide machines on the market, the app isn’t required to operate the Precision Cooker. If you plan to rely on this feature, though, another Wi-Fi-equipped immersion circulator may be a better choice for you.

Other top products

Breville Joule Sous Vide

This sleek immersion circulator is small enough to fit in your silverware drawer and easily attaches to the cooking vessel with magnets. It also pairs with an app that can you send in-progress images of your food while it’s cooking. Unlike the Anova, the app is required to use the Breville device.

Sold by Amazon and Sur la Table

Instant Pot Accu Slim Precision Cooker

User-friendly and affordable, this sous vide machine has a large, easy-to-read interface and a simple, no-fuss clamp. Users appreciate that it’s reliable, intuitive and quiet compared to other sous vide machines on the market.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Wancle Immersion Circulator

If you’re interested in trying out sous vide cooking but don’t want to break the bank, consider this model, with a straightforward clamp and simple manual temperature adjustment and no app required. It has more of a learning curve than some models, and the temperature control can be inconsistent.

Sold by Amazon

