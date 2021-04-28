Skip to content
The best sushi-making kit
Local News
More of the Same Weather Today with a Few Showers Possible
Family of Ernest Williams includes boat manufacturer in lawsuit for “failing to design a seaworthy vessel”
Louisiana lawmakers respond to President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress
Volunteers gather to search Vermilion Bay for missing Seacor crew members
Family: U.S. Coast Guard tried to take items from Seacor found in grassroots search for missing crew men
Bill restricting access to waterways concerns crawfishermen and fishermen
Trayford Pellerin’s case to be heard by a grand jury
St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office designates safe exchange zone
State Police: Unrestrained Morgan City woman killed in crash
Update: Raffle winners drawn for Boys and Girls Clubs’ “Friendraiser”
Family: U.S. Coast Guard tried to take items from Seacor found in grassroots search for missing crew men
Fiancée of missing Lafayette man on board Seacor Power says he was alive after boat capsized
7-Day Forecast
UPDATE: Juvenile inmates made their way to Lafayette after escaping from detention center in Bridge City
Family of Ernest Williams includes boat manufacturer in lawsuit for “failing to design a seaworthy vessel”
Video
