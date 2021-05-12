Rice Cookers

Skip to content
Local News
Fears of gas shortage caused panic-buying in Acadiana
Video
No indictment stokes calls for federal probe in Trayford Pellerin officer-involved shooting death
Video
Drivers in Lafayette Parish just deal with the hassle of high water after heavy rains
Video
Companies across the country struggling to fill millions of open positions, small local businesses hurting
Video
Roof collapses at Burger King in Crowley; restaurant closed indefinitely
Video
Opelousas police searching for shooting suspect
Video
Estherwood pontoon bridge to close due to flooding
Police looking for missing 3-year-old boy from Basile last seen with non-custodial mother
Video
Seacor Power disaster: Here’s a full timeline of events
Video
Man arrested in Jennings for car theft
Trending Stories
The best collagen supplement
Seacor Power disaster: Here’s a full timeline of events
Video
Louisiana man loses PJ’s Coffee franchise location after inappropriate comment on Lebron James social media post
Second round of Pandemic EBT benefits coming to eligible Louisiana children
Opelousas caregiver accused of stealing money from elderly victim
Video
