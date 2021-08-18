The best pumpkin spice products for people who love autumn

Starbucks became known for its Pumpkin Spice Latte, but did you know that the original recipe for the drink did not contain any pumpkin?

Which pumpkin spice products are best for autumn lovers?

If you like pumpkin spice, you aren’t alone. According to Neilson, $511.5 million worth of pumpkin spice products were sold between August 2018 and August 2019, and that number was up 4.7 percent from the previous year, so the trend doesn’t appear to be dying down anytime soon.

Pumpkin spice has become a fad in recent years. What started as a popular coffee drink has evolved to include everything from cookies to bread, candles and even dog treats. There are also excellent healthy and vegan pumpkin spice options. So if you’re a fan of pumpkin spice, fall is the season for you because you can find just about everything in this popular flavor.

What are some of the most popular pumpkin spice items?

Some might feel that the pumpkin spice fad has gone overboard because plenty of products can be found in pumpkin spice today, but unless you consider yourself a connoisseur, start by sticking to the basics.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte was one of Starbucks’ most popular seasonal beverages of all time, but luckily you no longer have to go out to get your fix. Now you can brew your own pumpkin spice coffee at home or buy your own Keurig pods and take your drink on the road in your travel mug.

Candles are another popular pumpkin spice item, and if you have trouble saying goodbye to summer, this can be a great way to get your house smelling like fall.

You can always do it yourself and get back to basics by utilizing the actual pumpkin spice when cooking at home. You might even create a product or concoction that someone hasn’t thought of yet, but you have plenty of other options to consider if you aren’t feeling industrious.

The best healthy pumpkin spice products

Jennies Famous Coconut Macaroons, Pumpkin Spice Flavor

This delicious and nutritious pumpkin-spice, gluten-free macaroons are jam-packed with benefits of coconut while being vegan and kosher-friendly. It contains no GMOs. Firm and chewy, this macaroon is a perfect fall treat.

Where to buy: Amazon

Jordan’s Skinny Mixes Sugar Free Coffee Flavoring Syrup, Pumpkin Spice

A syrup packed with flavors of nutmeg, cloves, pumpkin and cinnamon to elevate any beverage. This healthy pumpkin spice syrup is a perfect, guilt-free addition to your coffee, protein shake, cocktails or smoothies.

Where to buy: Amazon

Laird Superfood Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer

Enjoy your favorite fall coffee flavoring without the calories. This contains coconut milk, coconut oil and the superfood aquamin. This coffee creamer has no sugar additives or artificial ingredients and contains no colors or chemicals.

Where to buy: Amazon

The best pumpkin spice scents

Poo-Pourri Before-You-go Toilet Spray

Make your bathroom festive for fall with a pumpkin-spice scented, before-you-go-toilet spray to prevent odors. This scientifically tested formula is made entirely from essential oils and natural ingredients, so it doesn’t contain any harsh chemicals, parabens or formaldehyde.

Where to buy: Amazon

Yankee Candle Spice Pumpkin Wax Melt

A must-have for every fall is a pumpkin spice candle, so you can fill your home with a rich fragrance that lasts up to eight hours. In addition, this wickless candle is compatible with electric and non-electric Yankee Candle warmers, so you never have to worry about leaving the candle burning.

Where to buy: Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon

Jodhpuri Inc. Pumpkin Spice Potpourri

This is a long-lasting and artistic way to warm your home with the sweet scent of pumpkin spice and complimenting scents of nutmeg and ginger. Display the beautiful potpourri in a bowl or vase for a festive fall decoration.

Where to buy: Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon

The best pumpkin spice products for your body

Pumpkin Spice Face Pumpkin Spice Skincare Day Bundle Gift Set

Layer your body with incredible skincare products containing your favorite fall scent of pumpkin spice. This gift bundle features a jelly cleanser, facial scrub, day moisturizing lotion, clay face mask, mask application brush, face towel and travel bag. These products are all-natural, vegan and cruelty-free, which will give your skin a glowing and hydrated look.

Where to buy: Amazon

Hempz Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Herbal Exfoliating Body Scrub

A luxury scrub that softens and removes dead skin. It’s enriched in 100 percent natural hemp seed oil to hydrate and condition your skin. This fan-favorite scrub is made available in a pumpkin spice scent just in time for fall.

Where to buy: Amazon

The best pumpkin spice drinks and snacks

Betty Crocker Pumpkin Spice Cookie Mix

Treat your friends and family to pumpkin spice cookies on chilly autumn evenings. These easy-to-bake cookies contain wheat and may contain milk, eggs and soy ingredients.

Where to buy: Amazon

Torani Pumpkin Spice Syrup

Splash all of your snacks and drinks with pumpkin spice’s tasty flavor using this easy pumpkin spice flavoring syrup bottle. This kosher-certified pumpkin spice flavoring is a hit with both kids and adults.

Where to buy: Amazon

Pumpkin Spice Flax-Granola

Don’t let the gluten-free crowd miss out on the pumpkin spice party. The vegan option of this granola is GMO-free and just as delicious, so this can be the pumpkin spice treat for everyone!

Where to buy: Amazon

Greenies Teenie Canine Pumpkin Spice Dental Chew Treats

Get your pup in the fall spirit with these pumpkin spice dog treats. These treats clean the teeth, gumline and fight plaque and tartar.

Where to buy: Chewy and Amazon

