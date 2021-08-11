Electric Grills, Griddles & Skillets

Skip to content
Local News
Fred Dissipates, Grace Heads Towards the Southern Gulf, and Henri Forms Near Bermuda
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Hero Salute: National Guard maintenance team keeps things running
Lafayette asst. DA turns self in for boating crash on False River that injured child
Community rallies behind local 11-year-old battling cancer
Additional COVID-19 vaccine dose available to those fully vaccinated with weakened immune systems
LPSO searching for woman wanted for second-degree murder
Rayne Police investigating afternoon shooting that left one injured
UPDATE: Suspect in Sunday Opelousas shooting faces att. 2nd-degree murder charge
Blood drives, fundraisers planned for Eunice PD officer with cancer
Trending Stories
LPSO searching for woman wanted for second-degree murder
Hundreds of Afghans crammed into Air Force plane in desperate flight from Kabul, photo shows
Lafayette asst. DA turns self in for boating crash on False River that injured child
Afghanistan photos: Powerful images emerge as Taliban takes control
Drugs, $400k in cash found during traffic stop leads to arrest of 3 travelers
UPDATE: Suspect in Sunday Opelousas shooting faces att. 2nd-degree murder charge
Everything learned in Week 1 of Seacor Power testimonies
