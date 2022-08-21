Pumpkin spice products for any season

Each year as autumn comes around, the world eagerly awaits for coffee shops to rotate pumpkin spice flavors into the mix. However, you don’t have to wait for the fall to dive into your favorite pumpkin spice products. And this year, you may even want to pumpkin spice it up by adding some new products to your repertoire of favorites.

Whether you prefer coffee, tea, scented candles or something else, several fall products may quell your pumpkin spice sweet tooth or keep you coming back for something new to you.

Pumpkin spice products worth trying

Pumpkin spice coffee: Coffee is the most classic pumpkin spice drink, with the pumpkin spice latte starting it all just a few short years ago. Now, you can use pre-flavored pumpkin spice coffees and creamers to make achieving the flavor even easier.

Best pumpkin spice coffee

Top pumpkin spice coffee

Door County Pre-Ground Seasonal Flavored Pumpkin Spice Coffee

What you need to know: This Wisconsin-made coffee includes pumpkin, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg flavoring, and it comes pre-ground so you can start brewing right away.

What you’ll love: This bag of coffee includes eight ounces of ground coffee for a super affordable price. It’s a medium roast with a delicious autumn pumpkin spice flavor without being too overpowering. You can also buy this pumpkin spice coffee in decaf or whole-bean versions.

What you should consider: Buyers found the eight-ounce bag a little small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pumpkin spice coffee for the money

Eight O’Clock Ground Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee

What you need to know: This is a fairly tasty bag of pre-ground pumpkin spice coffee for how affordable it is, and it’s roasted in Maryland.

What you’ll love: This 11-ounce bag of coffee is a medium roast and includes flavoring notes of pumpkin, brown sugar, sweet cream and some unnamed spices. Eight O’Clock also provides charitable contributions to environmental causes and the communities of their farmers.

What you should consider: This brand doesn’t offer a decaf pumpkin spice coffee.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best pumpkin spice syrup

Top pumpkin spice syrup

Jordan’s Three-Pack Of Sugar-Free Pumpkin Flavored Skinny Syrups

What you need to know: This three-pack of pumpkin syrups includes pumpkin cheesecake, pumpkin spice and pumpkin caramel flavors which can be added to nearly any drink.

What you’ll love: This delicious flavor pack offers more variety than getting a single pumpkin spice flavor. They also have zero calories and sugar. Each bottle is 12.7 fluid ounces, but a little goes a long way when using syrups.

What you should consider: Some didn’t like the sugar-free flavor of these syrups.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pumpkin spice syrup for the money

Torani Pure Made 16.5-Ounce Bottle Of Pumpkin Pie Sauce And Syrup

What you need to know: Torani’s classic pumpkin pie sauce offers a thick, creamy syrup that makes hot drinks such as coffee, chai or hot chocolate taste like fall.

What you’ll love: This bottle of pumpkin pie sauce is large enough to last you a while, and a small amount of it packs a flavorful punch. It’s made without artificial preservatives, colors or GMOs and this brand is a trusted standard in many coffee shops today.

What you should consider: This is much thicker than other syrups, and it can be hard to get it to mix well without adding some hot liquids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best pumpkin spice tea

Top pumpkin spice tea

Vahdam India Pumpkin Spice Blend Herbal Tea Bags

What you need to know: If you’re looking for something different than coffee, this delicious herbal tea is great for mornings or nights, and it includes all-natural ingredients.

What you’ll love: This tea includes natural flavors such as pumpkin, turmeric, ginger, cardamom and cinnamon to give it a unique pumpkin spice flavor. Because it’s herbal, this tea doesn’t have any caffeine, making it less bitter than your average tea.

What you should consider: Some buyers were looking for something caffeinated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pumpkin spice tea for the money

Tazo Pumpkin Spice Black Chai Tea Bags

What you need to know: This chai is affordable and offers a unique pumpkin spice flavor to the classic chai tea and chai tea latte.

What you’ll love: This includes 20 tea bags, each of which you can use to make two to three cups of tea. Chai is a black tea, so it has a good amount of caffeine. This product also goes great with some steamed milk, making it a tasty pumpkin spice chai tea latte.

What you should consider: This tea wasn’t a hit for those who don’t like chai tea.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best pumpkin spice candle

Top pumpkin spice candle

Sweet Water Decor Soy Scented Pumpkin Spice Candle

What you need to know: This fragrant candle is perfect for pumpkin spice lovers who want to enjoy the smell instead of the flavor.

What you’ll love: This candle is nine ounces and includes fragrance notes of vanilla, buttercream and autumn spices. It comes in a clear jar you can reuse after it’s done burning, and its overall design is subtle enough to fit in with any space.

What you should consider: Some thought it burned faster than the advertised 40-hour burn time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pumpkin spice candle for the money

Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Large Jar Scented Single-Wick Candle

What you need to know: This huge 22-ounce scented candle offers around 110 hours of burn time and includes a natural fiber wick that burns consistently.

What you’ll love: This candle wax is paraffin-grade and offers natural scents such as baked pumpkin spice, cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon and brown sugar. This candle’s container is 100 percent recyclable and the company is partnered with TerraCycle.

What you should consider: This candle’s scent isn’t as high-quality as candles with natural fragrances.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

