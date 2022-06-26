Which Vitamix blenders are best?

If you’re in the market for a blender, then you can hardly do better than to get yourself a Vitamix brand blender. Its ability to make smoothies and milkshakes is top of its class. It’s also able to make butter, shred hard cheeses and even make hot soups without the use of a stove.

The best Vitamix blender is the Vitamix Professional G Series 750. Vitamix simply does not make a blender with more power and functions than this blender. The cost is in the very high range, but if you intend to use it frequently, you cannot make a better purchase.

What to know before you buy a Vitamix blender

Vitamix brand vs. other blenders

The most important difference between most blenders and a Vitamix is the two-horsepower motor with even torque, aircraft-grade stainless steel blades and a vortex container. The motor in a Vitamix blender is strong enough to blend foods that most other blenders don’t have the capability of blending. The torque prevents the Vitamix from overheating during difficult blends as well, meaning you won’t have to stop and wait for your appliance to cool down during more intensive food preps. The blades on a Vitamix are sharp enough to slice through incredibly tough foods, and the vortex container constantly pushes ingredients back towards those blades for a faster, more even blend than other blenders.

Vitamix brand benefits

A Vitamix has such strength and ability that it can replace several of your other kitchen appliances. It can be used as a juicer, food processor and even as a stand mixer in certain situations. The entire construction is vastly more durable than most other blenders, and even if it does manage to wear out, Vitamix offers up to 10 years of warranty on all their products. You can even receive more nutrients from your foods, as the Vitamix is powerful enough to blend the skin and seeds of fruits and vegetables — where many of the best nutrients are stored — into your smoothies, unlike other blenders.

What to look for in a quality Vitamix blender

Capacity

Generally, Vitamix blenders come equipped with a 64-ounce container. However, there are personal-sized Vitamixes available in the 20- or 40-ounce range if you find you frequently blending for just yourself.

Motor power

The main Vitamix line is well-known for its incredible motor power of 2 to 2.2 horsepower, which translates to an insane 1,400+ watts. A blender with a small capacity won’t have this same power. These are normally downgraded to a 750-watt motor, so keep this in mind when shopping in order to pick a blender with the power that will best suit your needs.

Controls

Most Vitamixes have either analog dials and buttons or a digital touchpad and occasionally a mix of the two. The disadvantage to the digital touchpad is that spills and splashes can accidentally trigger a change in setting, though this is admittedly not a frequent occurrence.

Presets

Vitamixes generally have a range of presets available to you like soup or smoothie, which puts all the settings exactly where they need to be for optimal blending. If this is important to you, make sure your prospective Vitamix includes presets.

How much you can expect to spend on a Vitamix blender

The Vitamix brand is known for its quality for a reason, and that quality does not come cheap, even for its low-cost models. The cheapest Vitamix you can find is a full $400, which can be prohibitively expensive. Add to that the fact that the highest-cost Vitamixes can reach upwards of $750, and the Vitamix can potentially prove one of the most expensive thing in your kitchen.

Vitamix blender FAQ

Can I wash my Vitamix blender blade assembly in my dishwasher?

A. Most Vitamix blade assemblies are indeed dishwasher safe, especially the blade assemblies for the 8-ounce blending bowls and the 20-ounce blending cups. To be on the safe side, however, make sure you always wash the blade assembly on the top rack of your dishwasher.

Are Vitamix blenders especially noisy?

A. It’s still a blender, so, yes. Like any blender, it will be noisier the higher the speed you use it at. However, it is also true that Vitamix blenders aren’t as noisy as most other blenders. This is just another top-quality perk that comes with the top-tier pricing of the brand.

What’s the best Vitamix blender to buy?

Top Vitamix blender

Vitamix Professional G Series 750

What you need to know: Vitamix does not make a blender better than this model, full stop.

What you’ll love: If you want the best, this is it. The included guide and cookbook are perfect for setting you on your Vitamix blender journey.

What you should consider: The price is quite high, but the suite of automatic programs you receive in return is unbeatable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top Vitamix blender for the money

Vitamix Exploration Series E310

What you need to know: This is a solid choice if you want a reasonable price combined with a reasonable range of performance.

What you’ll love: The 48-ounce capacity is perfect for making portions of just the right size, which is especially handy for those looking to watch their diet.

What you should consider: You do have to sacrifice some features for the lower price point like programmable settings and even a certain amount of power.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Vitamix and Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

Vitamix 7500 Low-Profile Blender

What you need to know: If you’re looking to save a touch of money while keeping as close to the G Series 750 as possible, then this is the blender for you.

What you’ll love: An included cookbook is great for recipe ideas and the 64-ounce design doesn’t take up as much space as you think.

What you should consider: The price difference between this and the G Series 750 is negligible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

