Which bundt pans are best?

Bundt pans are a great way to make a cake that stands out from the crowd, with their distinctive fluted sides and a hole in the center. They’ve become a favorite way to make dense, rich cakes that bake in less time than a traditional cake pan, and their unique shape means they don’t require as much decoration to look nice.

Our top bundt pan, the Nordic Ware Platinum Collection Anniversary Bundt Pan, is a classic, nonstick, high-quality bundt pan from a trusted brand that will reliably turn out beautiful cakes.

What to know before you buy a bundt pan

Bundt cakes

Bundt cake pans lend a familiar yet distinctive shape to cakes. An iconic American cake, bundt cakes actually originally hail from Central Europe, where they are used to bake a yeasted raisin cake called Gugelhupf. The name “bundt” was coined in the U.S. initially in Jewish-American cookbooks at the turn of the 20th century and popularized by Minneapolis-based businessman H. David Dalquist, founder of Nordic Ware. Nordic Ware trademarked the name and popularized the aluminum bundt pan in 1950, though the pan didn’t gain widespread popularity until the 1960s. Today it’s one of the most instantly recognizable American desserts, seen across the country at bake sales everywhere.

Material

Traditionally, the cake pan we recognize as a bundt cake shape was made of cast iron, but it’s now most often made of aluminum with a nonstick coating to prevent sticking in all the nooks and crannies. Silicone bundt pans also exist, but are often not the greatest option despite the allure of flexible silicone, as they won’t provide the support necessary for well-defined shapes and cakes may stick to the material. Heavier pans have more potential to overbake the cake, as they do retain heat longer, but they are generally more reliable than the alternatives.

What to look for in a quality bundt pan

Decoration

Most bundt pans have a traditional fluted design, with the primary difference between pans being how sharp the lines and corners are. More decoratively shaped pans will make for a sharper-looking cake, but can lead to more sticking and even small pieces breaking off. Be sure to grease well if you’re using a bundt pan with lots of sharp fluting.

Size

Most bundt cake pans are larger than they look, but always check size carefully, particularly if it’s a recipe not scaled for a bundt pan. Full-size bundt pans will hold 10-15 cups of batter, while standard-size pans will generally only hold up to 12 cups. Get the size that best suits your needs, and make sure you don’t overfill or underfill the pan, which can negatively impact the outcome of your cake.

How much you can expect to spend on a bundt pan

Bundt pans can cost $5-$20, depending on material and quality. More expensive pans will generally be of a much higher and more reliable quality than cheaper ones, particularly those made of heavier duty metals rather than cheaper silicone or thin metals.

Bundt pan FAQ

How do I remove a bundt cake from the pan?

A. Famously sticky and difficult to remove from the pan, bundt cakes can be tricky. The most important thing to do is to make sure the pan is well greased and floured for easy removal. Though it may take a long time, wait until the cake fully cools before attempting to remove it from the pan, which should be done by inverting the pan over a rack or plate and tapping the top of the pan to loosen the cake.

What can I use a bundt pan for?

A. Bundt pans may seem like a single-use kitchen gadget, but they’re far from it. There’s a reason they remain such a popular accessory. Bundt pans are also popularly used for quick breads, flans, gelatin dishes or anything that can benefit from or work in a molded pan. Many popular non-cake comfort foods, like monkey bread, are often baked in a bundt pan as well.

What’s the best bundt pan to buy?

Top bundt pan

Nordic Ware Platinum Collection Anniversary Bundt Pan

What you need to know: Nordic Ware invented the aluminum bundt pan, so you can trust them with the product. This is a high-quality, well-reviewed bundt pan.

What you’ll love: It’s a large pan, holding 10-15 cups of batter easily. It’s thick and solid, with a durable nonstick coating that will last for many years.

What you should consider: It’s not the cheapest option, and bakers will have to be careful not to overbake cakes as the heavy pan retains heat for a long time. It’s not denoted as dishwasher safe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bundt pan for the money

Wilton Premium Non-Stick 9 Inch Fluted Tube Pan

What you need to know: This is an affordable nonstick pan with handles and a sturdy build.

What you’ll love: It’s an easy-to-handle lightweight pan that reviewers say bakes evenly and yields reliable cakes. It’s also dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: The fluting isn’t as distinct as other pans, which makes for easy removal but a less impressive cake.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Nonstick 9 1/2 Inch Tube Pan

What you need to know: A great beginner’s bundt pan that reviewers love for making recipes from pineapple upside-down cake to flan.

What you’ll love: The shallow grooves and nonstick coating make for easy removal. It’s dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: The shallow grooves lead to a less intricate pattern, and may require extra greasing. It does not have handles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Arabella Matthews writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.