White is a popular color for dining tables, so you’ll have no trouble finding one that looks good with your decor.

Which white dining tables are best?

You’ve decided a white dining table is best for your kitchen, dining room or dining area, but that’s just the start of the journey. You still need to make crucial decisions on size, shape and materials.

A dining table can be an essential gathering space in the house, whether for meal times, socializing or doing schoolwork. So, it pays to spend the time to find one that truly works for you and your space.

What to look for in a dining table

Size

Consider how many people you want to be able to fit around your table. The smallest dining tables comfortably fit just two, while the largest seat more than 20. Realistically, most spaces won’t accommodate a table that seats more than 10 and most people don’t need anything as big. A six- to eight-person table is ideal for most households.

Leaves

Some tables have drop leaves or leaf inserts to increase their capacity. This is a great feature if you have a compact dining area and a small household but want to fit more people at your table when entertaining. You get the extra floor space daily but more room at the table when needed.

Shape

Although certain spaces lend themselves to particular dining table shapes, it ultimately doesn’t make a huge difference in your choice. There are some advantages and drawbacks to particular shapes, but ultimately, you should pick whichever you like best.

Rectangular: Rectangular tables fit at least two chairs (but often more) down each side and one on each end, so they’re great for larger spaces.

Rectangular tables fit at least two chairs (but often more) down each side and one on each end, so they’re great for larger spaces. Square: Although you can find larger options, most square tables seat four, so they’re good for kitchens and compact dining areas.

Although you can find larger options, most square tables seat four, so they’re good for kitchens and compact dining areas. Round: Round tables, especially those with pedestal legs, are easier to squeeze one or two extra people around compared to square tables that take up a similar amount of floor space.

Round tables, especially those with pedestal legs, are easier to squeeze one or two extra people around compared to square tables that take up a similar amount of floor space. Oval: Oval tables usually don’t seat more than rectangular tables of the same size, so this choice is more about appearance than practicality.

Material

Most white tables are made from either solid wood, engineered wood or metal.

Solid wood: A quality solid wood table is rugged enough to last generations, but cheap versions can be flimsier than engineered wood.

A quality solid wood table is rugged enough to last generations, but cheap versions can be flimsier than engineered wood. Engineered wood: While it isn’t a glamorous material, engineered wood is strong and you can find many options covered in white veneer. The trouble is that the veneer can peel over time.

While it isn’t a glamorous material, engineered wood is strong and you can find many options covered in white veneer. The trouble is that the veneer can peel over time. Metal: It isn’t the most common material for indoor tables, but you can find some metal dining tables. Some are metal all over, while others have metal legs and engineered wood tops.

Best rectangular and square white dining tables

Modway Sector Modern Dining Table

With its high-gloss white top and gold metal X-shaped legs, this is a striking table with a contemporary appearance. While it stands out, it also works with various decorative styles, making it a versatile piece.

Sold by Amazon

Corrigan Studio Brooklen Pedestal Dining Table

Easily fitting six to eight, it’s a great choice for large households or people who like to entertain. It has a pedestal base and a high-gloss finish that looks great and is a breeze to wipe clean.

Sold by Wayfair

Wade Logan Adreille Pedestal Dining Table

This square pedestal dining table seats up to four people, so it’s great for small spaces. The sturdy base is made from powder-coated metal, and the tabletop has a chip-resistant finish.

Sold by Wayfair

Walker Edison Mid-Century Modern Wood Dining Room Table

The slanted legs give this table a casual mid-century feel without seeming like a “Mad Men” set piece. The table top is painted white, while the legs have a natural light wood finish.

Sold by Amazon

Best round and oval white dining tables

Alcott Hill Maytham Drop Leaf Solid Wood Pedestal Dining Table

Although this table has a traditional look, it wouldn’t seem out of place in a contemporary home. The drop leaf design frees up space when it’s not in use.

Sold by Wayfair

Corrigan Studio Conerly Dining Table

Its oval shape makes this table stand out, looking like a considered design choice in a kitchen or dining room. It can seat up to six, though it fits four more comfortably.

Sold by Wayfair

Zipcode Design Joaquin Dining Table

The white tabletop contrasts the metal and wood legs that come in either a light wood or walnut finish. It’s the perfect size for four people.

Sold by Wayfair

Rivet Noah Round Modern Ash Dining Table

With natural solid ash legs and a white engineered wood top, this compact table is surprisingly sturdy for the price. It’s great for compact spaces but comfortably fits four.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.