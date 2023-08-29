Everything you need to know about connecting a Roomba to Alexa

A Roomba makes vacuuming a lot easier, but you still need to press buttons or tap the screen on your smartphone. Don’t you wish you could just tell your Roomba to start or stop cleaning? If you connect it to Alexa, you can.

Wi-Fi-capable Roombas can be connected to Amazon’s Alexa with the help of their iRobot Home app. They can also be used with Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri via its Shortcuts app.

BestReviews has reviewed more than 10 Roombas and performed extensive research on their uses and features. In this article, we’ll show you how to connect your Roomba to Alexa for enhanced cleaning convenience.

Connect your Roomba to Alexa

You’ll need a smartphone, the Alexa app and the iRobot Home app to connect your Roomba to Alexa.

Step 1: Check if you have an Amazon account.

You can’t use Alexa if you don’t have an Amazon account. This is the account you use when you buy from Amazon or access Prime Video.

If you don’t have an Amazon account, go to Amazon.com. Choose “Sign in,” then “Start here.”

Step 2: Download the Alexa app and sign on.

The Alexa app is where you set up all your Alexa accessories, including hubs like the Echo. The Alexa app is available for Android and also iOS, which means you can use Alexa on your iPhone.

Step 3: Open the iRobot Home app.

Open the iRobot Home app. You may have downloaded this app to set up your Roomba. See our article “How to connect a Roomba to Wi-Fi” for more information.

In the app, go to the main menu and choose “Smart Home.” Then, choose “Voice Assistants.” From the list, select “Amazon Alexa.” On the screen that appears, tap the button that says “Connect Amazon Alexa.”

Step 4: Link your iRobot account to Alexa.

Linking your iRobot account to Alexa enables the iRobot Home skill on Alexa. If you agree to this, press the button that says “Link.”

After a moment, you will be sent back to the iRobot Home app, which should tell you that Alexa is now linked.

If you change your mind, you can press “Disconnect Amazon Alexa” at the bottom of the screen. Otherwise, you’re done. You can tap the Back icon at the top of the app to back out all the way to the main iRobot Home screen. Or you can just leave the app.

Step 5: Test Alexa.

From the Alexa app or an Echo smart speaker, say, “Alexa, ask Roomba to start cleaning.” Your Roomba should start up and begin a cleaning job.

What to do if your Roomba isn’t connecting to Alexa

Step 1: Quit and reopen the Alexa app.

If you’re using the Alexa app, quit it by swiping up from the bottom of your Android or iOS screen. Reopen the Alexa app, and try your commands again.

Step 2: Quit and reopen the iRobot Home app.

Quit and reopen the iRobot HOME app the same way.

Step 3: Check if Alexa is working.

Try using Alexa to operate a different device or ask Alexa a question.

Step 4: Check if your Wi-Fi is working.

Try using your computer, tablet or smart TV/smart speaker to make sure your Wi-Fi is working. (Since your phone can use wireless data, it might work regardless of your Wi-Fi status.)

Step 5: Check if your Roomba is connected to Wi-Fi.

If both Alexa and your Wi-Fi are working, check if your Roomba is connected to Wi-Fi.

Models such as the 600 series and below show a solid red Wi-Fi indicator.

Models like the i series and above show a solid red indicator ring if Wi-Fi isn’t working.

See “How to connect Roomba to Wi-Fi” for more information.

Step 6: Disconnect and reconnect your Roomba to Alexa.

If your Roomba still won’t work with Alexa, disconnect and reconnect it.

Go to the iRobot Home app and select “Menu.” Then, select “Smart Home,” “Voice Assistants,” and “Amazon Alexa.” Select “Disconnect from Alexa.” Start over with connecting your Roomba to Alexa.

How to control your Roomba with Alexa

Use “ask.”

The best word when using Alexa with Roomba is “ask.” For example: “Alexa, ask Roomba to clean the kitchen.” Other words like “send” and “tell” don’t work.

Clean everywhere.

Tell Alexa to ask your Roomba to “start cleaning” to activate a general cleaning job. You can specify a room or just tell it to clean everywhere.

Clean a specific room or zone.

If your Roomba supports mapping or zone cleaning, you can tell Alexa to ask your Roomba to “Clean the kitchen,” “Clean the living room” or “Clean in front of the couch.”

Pause and resume cleaning.

You can tell Alexa to ask your Roomba to stop or resume cleaning. Try, “Ask Roomba to pause,” or, “Ask Roomba to resume.”

Send Roomba back to its dock.

Tell Alexa to send your Roomba back to its dock by saying, “Alexa, ask Roomba to go home.”

What about Google Assistant?

You can also connect Roomba to Google Home via the Google Assistant.

Download and sign on to Google Home and Google Assistant if you haven’t already. In the iRobot Home app, go to “Menu.” Then, choose “Smart Home” and “Voice Assistants.” Choose “Google Assistant.” This switches you to the Google Home app. The Google Home app asks you if you want to link your iRobot Account to Google. Tap “Agree and link.” From the screen that slides up, choose your Roomba. Choose a Home. Specify your Roomba’s room location. Your Roomba is now linked to your Google account. To use Google Assistant, go to the Google Assistant app or your Google smart speaker and say, “Hey Google, start cleaning.”

True hands-free cleaning

Connecting your Roomba to Alexa or another smart assistant takes a few steps and a little patience. Once you do, you’re one step closer to real hands-free cleaning. The ability to start a cleaning job just by asking is one of the most convenient things you can enjoy with a Roomba connected to Alexa.

