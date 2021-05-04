Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
List of COVID-19 vaccination events around Acadiana
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Acadiana’s COVID-19 Dashboard
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Black History Month
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Salvage crews begin removing fuel from Seacor Power
Watch Live: Biden to deliver remarks on $28.6B restaurant relief program
Live
New bill could open doors of employment for people with criminal records
May 5 LDH update: 459 new cases reported, 13 new deaths
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Live Doppler Radar
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Local Sports
1st and 10
Cleveland Rocks the Draft
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Apply to be a Guest
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Salute the Seniors
Contests
Mother’s Day Contest
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
Basketball Challenge
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Email Newsletters
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
KLFY Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Sewing & Craft Supplies
What is a Cricut machine?
Local News
May 5 LDH update: 459 new cases reported, 13 new deaths
CVS now accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccines
Local special-needs nonprofit launches support group for dads
Authorities searching for stolen John Deere
Acadia deputies searching for runaway Rayne juvenile
Swampland Revival to hold benefit show on May 6th
Video
An accessible and inclusive playground is coming to Parc Sans Souci
Video
Cooler and Less Humid Weather Moves into Acadiana
Video
Bishop Deshotel: All Catholics to return to Mass in-person June 6
Video
Ordinance establishing opening and closing times at Lafayette parks, introduced
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Salvage crews begin removing fuel from Seacor Power
Seacor Special: Community embraces families of those aboard Seacor Power
Video
Teenage passenger from Kinder killed in impaired driving crash
Monroe mother arrested after beating child and posting video evidence on social media
7-Day Forecast
Sidebar