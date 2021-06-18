Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Local
Louisiana
National
International
Acadiana’s COVID-19 Dashboard
Hero Salute
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Black History Month
Eye on Scams
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Shreveport man sentenced to 150 years for December 2017 shooting in Cedar Grove
Arnaudville man arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile
Lafayette man arrested near Alexandria on narcotics charges
Gallery
Lafayette Police asking for public’s help in identifying fatal hit-and-run suspect
Video
Weather
Live Doppler 10 Radar
7-Day Forecast
WATCH: Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Hunting and Fishing Forecast
Daily Weather Newsletter sign-up
Sports
Local Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
National Sports
Beyond The Jersey
1st and 10
The Big Game
Community
Apply to be a Guest
Acadiana Eats
Best Reviews
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Destination Louisiane
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Work for Us
Email Newsletters
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
KLFY Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Laundering & Fabric Care
Best collapsible laundry basket
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Local News
Arnaudville man arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile
Lafayette man arrested near Alexandria on narcotics charges
Gallery
Lafayette Police asking for public’s help in identifying fatal hit-and-run suspect
Video
Town of Baldwin under boil advisory
Juneteenth Celebration: Schedule of events in Lafayette
Lafayette law enforcement agencies to hold community relations meeting
UPDATE: Grand Prarie water system lifts boil advisory
Two arrested in Jeff Davis Parish for shots fired from roadway
Video
Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 Will Make Landfall Tonight…
Video
Scattered Rain and Clouds Return Today, Quieter Weather Expected Saturday
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits ending in Louisiana, but weekly benefits going up slightly
Video
Lafayette Police asking for public’s help in identifying fatal hit-and-run suspect
Video
Families not satisfied with explanations why Seacor Power is still in the Gulf
Video
Lafayette man arrested near Alexandria on narcotics charges
Gallery
Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 Will Make Landfall Tonight…
Video
Sidebar