Humidifiers come in many sizes and styles, but their primary purpose is to add moisture to the air in your home or a specific room. Without enough moisture, dry air can cause cracked skin and lips, and it can make it harder for people with respiratory conditions.

There are many humidifier manufacturers, but three stand out for their breadth of choices, overall quality and customer service: California-based Pure Enrichment, Arkansas-based Aircare and California-headquartered but Chinese-made Levoit all have humidifiers that can meet your home and health care needs.

In this article: Pure Enrichment Hume Max Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, Aircare Ultrasonic Cool and Warm Air Humidifier and Levoit 6-Liter Cool and Warm Mist Humidifier.

What are humidifiers used for

The moisture humidifiers place in the air is helpful for preventing dry skin and lips, bloody noses and throat irritation for some people. It also can help people with asthma or allergies, or who may be battling a winter cold.

What are the different types of humidifiers

Humidifiers come in different sizes and styles. There are small, portable humidifiers for moisturizing one room. Medium-sized humidifiers can cover up to 1,000 square feet. And there are large humidifiers designed for your entire house or apartment.

The main styles of humidifiers are:

Ultrasonic . They are the quietest humidifiers and come in both cool and warm mist.

. They are the quietest humidifiers and come in both cool and warm mist. Cool mist. They dispense a mist over a large area that is room temperature. They are energy efficient.

Warm mist . They release a heated mist into the air that is soothing to some users, but they require more electricity for the heating element.

. They release a heated mist into the air that is soothing to some users, but they require more electricity for the heating element. Steam. These humidifiers boil water to release steam into the air. Many steam humidifiers have an essential-oil tray.

What are the risks in using a humidifier?

The most important aspect of caring for a humidifier is keeping it clean. If water is left to stand too long or the humidifier is not cleaned properly, it can release bacteria or mold into the air, which could exacerbate the allergy, asthma or cold it is supposed to be helping.

Steam and warm mist humidifiers should be kept out of children’s reach to prevent burns from the heating element.

Best Pure Enrichment humidifiers

Pure Enrichment Hume Max Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

This quiet ultrasonic room humidifier generates 10 ounces of mist per hour. It has three mist settings, timer controls, and the top fill design lets you fill the tank without removing it. This humidifier has a five-year warranty.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Pure Enrichment MistAire Travel

This portable humidifier uses a water bottle to add moisture to a hotel room or office space. It has an adjustable mist control knob and automatic shut-off feature when the bottle is empty. It comes in an easy-to-pack storage bag.

Sold by Amazon

Pure Enrichment Pure Baby Cloud Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

This creatively designed humidifier is quiet and adds moisture in your child’s nursery or bedroom for up to 24 hours. It includes a soft glow night light with eight color choices to help your child sleep.

Sold by Amazon

Pure Enrichment Hume XL Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

This stylish humidifier has a 5-liter tank and rotating 360-degree mist nozzles. It provides up to 50 hours of moisture on the low setting and up to 16 hours on high. The LED control panel can be dimmed at night.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Best Aircare humidifiers

Aircare Ultrasonic Cool and Warm Mist Humidifier

Wrapped in an attractive brown wood grain, this humidifier can cover 750 square feet with warm or cool mist. It has a remote control, LED night light and automatic shut-off feature. The water tank removes easily for refilling.

Sold by Amazon

Aircare Space Saver Whole House 6-Gallon Humidifier

This large-capacity humidifier covers up to 2,700 square feet. It has an adjustable humidistat, three fan speeds and digital console. The 6-gallon tank has casters for easy transport even when full.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Aircare Table Top Humidifier

This innovatively designed humidifier has a 2-gallon water tank and moisturizes up to 1,000 square feet. It has four speeds and an automatic humidistat. The refill tank is easily removable and filled at a standard sink.

Sold by Amazon

Aircare D-Series Small Home/Large Room Humidifier

This compact humidifier can cover up to 1,250 square feet with a daily output just under four gallons. It weighs under 7 pounds and can be easily moved. It has four speeds, automatic humidistat and a two-year limited warranty.

Sold by Amazon

Best Levoit humidifiers

Levoit 6-Liter Cool and Warm Mist Humidifier

This ultra-quiet whole-house humidifier provides up to 50 hours of coverage and raises relative-humidity levels by 10% in just 20 minutes. It has a built-in sensor and automatic shut-off. It includes an aroma box for essential oils.

Sold by Amazon

Levoit Smart Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

This easy-to-clean small-room humidifier runs up to 24 hours and includes a smartphone app for controlling it while away. It is ideal for offices and bedrooms.

Sold by Amazon

Levoit 60-Hour Top-Fill Humidifier

With a convenient top-fill design, this ultra-quiet humidifier can cover 500 square feet and run up to 60 hours. It has a control dial for rotating the nozzle and built-in handles for transporting.

Sold by Amazon

Levoit OasisMist Smart Cool and Warm Mist Humidifier

Using VortexMist technology, this bedroom humidifier can increase relative humidity by 10% in 15 minutes. It runs up to 45 hours and covers 430 square feet. The VeSync app lets you control it from anywhere.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.