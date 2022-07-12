Other online retailers also offer sales and special deals on Prime Day, which means more choices and savings for you.

Best deals from other retailers on Prime Day

Well, Prime Day is officially here. Everything you’ve ever wanted is probably on sale over these next two days. However, the secret way to save the most money on this event might be not shopping on Amazon.

Since people are ready to spend money, other retailers take advantage and offer deep discounts of their own. Sure, if you want a Fire TV device, you should shop on Amazon. However, you’ll get a better deal on an Under Armour backpack by shopping at the company’s website. These 16 retailers also have great deals on Prime Day.

16 other retailers with great deals right now

Best Buy

Best Buy is the one-stop to shop for appliances, gadgets, tech and more. Currently, the store is holding its massive Black Friday in July sale. Since it ends Wednesday, you have to be quick to get deals like Beats by Dr. Dre headphones for just $179.99 (regularly $349.99). Purchase also includes six free months of Apple Music.

Walmart

Believe it or not, Walmart began as a small discount retailer. By creating a casual shopping experience and allowing customers to shop anytime and anywhere, the company has been able to grow to offer not only a wide selection, but some incredible deals — especially right now. Today, you can get a curved Acer HD monitor for just $109 (regularly $299.99).

Wayfair

Wayfair is a company that specializes in home products. It offers the customer a vast selection of items that allows them to design the space they crave. Currently, the store is in the midst of its 20th Anniversary Save-A-Thon, where you can get incredibly deep discounts such as the Deltana Floral Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug for 70% off.

HP

HP is more than just printers and ink. The company offers everything you need for your tech and computing needs. During the Black Friday in July sales event, you can find remarkable savings, such as $700 off on the Omen 30L Desktop Computer.

Adidas

If athletic gear is your thing, Adidas is a smart retailer to shop. Right now, the company is having a clothing, shoes and accessories sale that offers popular items at up to 50% off. For example, these Adidas by Stella McCartney UltraBoost 21 shoes are just $138 (regularly $230). This product is only available at Adidas.

Backcountry

Backcountry is an outdoor outfitter for active individuals. The company stocks top-of-the-line apparel for all seasons. Currently, you can take advantage of the Backcountry Flash Sale, a 48-hour event that offers deep discounts. These women’s On The Go 2.0 Pants are available for 55% off.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s is the first name in sporting goods. Anything you need from workout apparel to high-end sports gear can be found here. If you like to hit it hard with an intense workout, the Calia Women’s Go All Out crossback high-support sports bra is just $15.96 (regularly $50).

Home Depot

While Home Depot doesn’t technically have a competing event occurring right now, there are a number of products you can get on sale. For instance, if you require essential tools, this drill/driver combo from DeWalt is 47% off.

KitchenAid

KitchenAid has been a trusted name in home appliances for over 100 years. During the company’s Summer Savings event, you can get $170 off select stand mixers, such as the Professional 5 Plus Series Five-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer.

Nectar

While many sales events only offer shallow savings because the store needs to make a profit, clearance sales don’t have such restrictions. Products are offered at drastically reduced prices because the company needs to move the merchandise. If you’ve been looking for an adjustable bed frame, this model was $1,349. However, on clearance, you can get it today for just $399.

Nike

For Nike, being the ultimate sports footwear company wasn’t enough — this summer, they had to have a sale as impressive as the brand. During Nike’s Ultimate Sale, you can find deep discounts, including 41% off a pair of Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Premium women’s road running shoes.

PetSmart

Humans shouldn’t be the only creatures who enjoy sales. If you have a pet, PetSmart might be where you want to spend your summer sales dollars. The Arcadia Trail Elevated Canopy Cot is a luxury hangout for your dog, and right now, you can own it for just $49.99 (regularly $99.99).

Staples

Staples is going all out to get your business this Prime Day. With kids going back to school in a little over a month, the popular office supply store is offering discounts that are rarely seen. Many school supplies are marked down ridiculously low, up to 75%. For example, you can get an assortment of one dozen Crayola markers for just 99 cents.

Under Armour

Not even Prime Day can touch some of the discounts currently available on Under Armour’s website. For instance, the company’s UA Recruit 3.0 Backpack, a rugged, element-battling option, is typically $65. Today, however, you can purchase this premium bag for just $24.97.

Sur La Table

If you’re unfamiliar, Sur La Table is a company that believes that one of the most important things we can do is to make and share food. This is because the table is a place for talking, listening and being together. To get in on the action happening over Prime Day, Sur La Table is having a 48-hour Flash Sale where you can get coveted appliances, such as the Breville Juice Fountain Cold Plus, for just $223.96 (regularly $419.95).

