Which neutral throw pillow is best?

The easiest upgrade to make in any room is to spruce it up with a great set of throw pillows. When you want the furniture to be the standout, the best choice is neutral throw pillows that match anything and add a subtle design element. Whether you place one on a lounge chair or use a pair to dress up your bed, neutral throw pillows add visual interest and pull together any room.

For a neutral throw pillow that can match any room, try the Lush Decor Adelyn Decorative Pillow.

What to know before you buy a neutral throw pillow

How much use the pillows will get

Are you buying throw pillows intended to dress up your formal couch, or do you need a pillow that can take some use? True decorative pillows can be made of fabric that’s visually appealing but not necessarily comfortable to the touch, such as wool. However, a pillow intended for comfort should be covered in a material that’s pleasant to the touch and easy to wash, such as microfiber or cotton.

Your home’s style

Are you going for a cozy, Hygge look or a classic, upscale style? Whatever your vibe, be sure that the throw pillows you buy match it or bring it out more than your existing furniture and decor. Pillows can underscore your design aesthetic. Choose satins and classic motifs (like fleur-de-lis or the on-trend look of embroidered bees) for a more formal look. Lean into shabby chic with ruffles and fabrics that look like they’ve stood the test of time. Add femininity to a room with florals and warmer colors, or go for a more modern look with crisp lines in monochromatic tones.

Washability

How much use a pillow will get also goes hand in hand with how much you need to wash it. Fancy, Mongolian-fur pillows should only be spot cleaned when absolutely necessary, so you’ll want to place those only in spots where they can be purely decorative. You should also keep them out of the reach of pets and children. Microfiber pillows, on the other hand, can go into the wash weekly. Consider your lifestyle when deciding on your neutral throw pillow.

What to look for in a quality neutral throw pillow

Texture

Neutral can range from lighter, creamy colors to darker, bolder tans and grays. But just because the colors of neutral pillows are subdued, that doesn’t mean that they can’t add visual interest. Consider a chunky, textured fabric, such as wool or chenille. Neutral colors also lend themselves to interesting, tone-on-tone patterns and natural materials like sheepskin or shearling.

Size

Throw pillows come in several standard sizes. The most popular square pillows are 16 by 16 inches, 18 by 18 inches and 20 by 20 inches. Larger pillows look best on big couches and wider beds. Smaller varieties work great for tighter spaces or at the front of a cluster of larger ones. You may also want to look into pillows of other shapes. Small rectangular pillows and round pillows also look good in front of larger, square ones.

Match the pillows with other upgrades

Pillows are a great start, but you can extend the use of neutrals in your room by also introducing an area rug or curtains in complementary colors. A great throw blanket can also add visual appeal.

How much you can expect to spend on a neutral throw pillow

Neutral throw pillows commonly cost between $25-$60. If you’ve already got inserts, lower your cost by only buying pillow covers of the correct size.

Neutral throw pillow FAQ

How do I keep my neutral pillows from looking too boring?

A. There are many ways to make a space look attractive, and color is just one of them. Just because your pillows are neutral, that doesn’t mean they have to look boring. Experiment with texture, size and shape to bring variety while creating a visually cohesive look.

How often should I replace my throw pillows?

A. You’ve likely heard the rule that your bedroom pillows should be replaced every three to six months. That’s because they get nightly wear, and even with the regular washing of pillowcases, bedroom pillows collect dust and skin cells. However, this rule doesn’t apply to decorative pillows because they’re not subject to the same level of wear as bed pillows. If you do use your throw pillows to lean on, be sure to remove their covers and wash them as frequently as you’d wash bedroom pillowcases (about once a week). You can safely replace those inserts once a year or so. Purely decorative pillows can be used safely for several years or until they lose their shape.

What’s the best neutral throw pillow to buy?

Top neutral throw pillow

Lush Decor Adelyn Decorative Pillow

What you need to know: This is a well-made, sturdy pillow that will spruce up any spot where it’s placed.

What you’ll love: The geometric detailing adds appeal, while the bumpy fabric gives this pillow a textured, natural look.

What you should consider: The care instructions recommend spot cleaning, so you may want to reserve this one for rooms that get less regular use.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top neutral throw pillow for the money

Mernette Pack of Two Decorative Square Throw Pillow Cover

What you need to know: Neutral and textured, these pillows are a pleasing color that match with anything.

What you’ll love: They are made of linen but are conveniently machine-washable. The invisible zipper provides a clean, pulled-together look.

What you should consider: This bargain option only includes the pillow covers, so be sure you’ve got inserts of the right size before ordering these.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Historic Charleston Charles Matelasse Throw Pillow

What you need to know: The elegant matelassé on these pillows gives them a refined look that instantly transforms a space.

What you’ll love: This eye-catching double diamond and scrolling vine design comes in a variety of neutral options, including gray and ivory. Buy one as an accent or mix and match several for a graceful look.

What you should consider: The upscale look may not fit more casual rooms. Additionally, this pillow won’t stand up to a lot of wear and tear, so reserve this one for your more formal spaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

