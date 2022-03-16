Which mirror wall art is best?

A great piece of mirror wall art can be striking and beautiful as well as practical. It adds depth and texture to any space, and depending on the design, can make that space feel bigger and brighter. Some mirror wall art even functions as a working mirror, bringing dual purpose and functionality to your decor.

For an absolutely stunning mirror, take a look at the expertly designed and gorgeously crafted Sunburst Decor Art 30-Inch Glamorous Sunburst Mirror.

What to know before you buy mirror wall art

Function

Determine the main purpose of your mirror wall art: Are you looking for something that can function as a usable wall mirror or a decorative piece that only needs to look good and fill space? Secondly, there’s style. When furnishing a new space, you might be able to build the aesthetic of the room around a piece of art you love, but if your mirror wall art is going into an existing space, consider the overall style of the room.

Mirror wall art can serve an aesthetic purpose as well as a practical one. First, decide whether the piece needs to function as a workable mirror. Otherwise, the sky’s the limit in terms of size and shape of the mirrors involved. If you’re working with a small space, mirror art can also help to make that room feel bigger through reflection. A few mirror art sets even come with small built-in shelving to help with that duality of purpose.

Style

Some styles of mirror wall art include modern, classic and shabby chic. Mirror wall art can come in just about any style, though mirrors are particularly popular within the modern sphere. There are also secondary elements the mirror wall art brings into the room, such as wood or metal accents. The tone and color of the accents can greatly impact the warmth and style of the room.

Installation

It’s important to consider the size of the mirror wall art as well as how it has to be installed. Smaller pieces might be hung with ease using a hook or adhesive, but larger art pieces might require professional or extra-durable installation including cables or anchors. If parts aren’t connected, you may have to space, measure and hang each individually.

What to look for in quality mirror wall art

Sturdy backing

The art’s backing must be sturdy and reliable, whether it utilizes hooks, wires or screws to get the job done. With the correct parts for installation, the wall art shouldn’t fall off the wall or come apart over time.

Sophisticated paint or finish

A beautiful mirror display is quickly cheapened by a bad or careless paint job. If metal components are welded, the welding should be done with care.

Thoughtful packaging

Quality isn’t just in the art you’re buying, it’s also in the time and care that goes into getting it to you. An excellent piece of art should be carefully packaged so it doesn’t arrive damaged. This is especially important with mirrors, which can crack or break easily. Should the item arrive damaged, the seller should be quick to resolve the issue without additional fees.

How much you can expect to spend on mirror wall art

Pricing for mirror wall art varies widely based on size and quality of materials, ranging anywhere from $15-$350.

Mirror wall art FAQ

Is a mirror wall sticker like a real mirror?

A. Mirror wall stickers are inexpensive and easy to apply in unique shapes and patterns but are not as good as real mirrors. They’re reflective from a distance but are blurry up close, which cheapens the way they look.

What is MDF?

A. It stands for medium density fiberboard. It can be used in the construction of mirror backings to lighten the overall weight and lower the cost of materials.

What’s the best mirror wall art to buy?

Top mirror wall art

Sunburst Decor Art 30-Inch Glamorous Sunburst Mirror

What you need to know: This one-piece mirror features a primary mirror in the center and is surrounded by wooden rods with over 100 mini mirrors attached throughout for a beautiful starburst effect.

What you’ll love: It’s 30 inches in diameter but can be customized upon request. It’s handmade, made-to-order and expertly constructed with a hanger on the back for easy installation. The mini mirrors add a lovely sparkle but the central mirror can also be used as a functioning face mirror.

What you should consider: The rods look gold in the picture but are actually wooden.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top mirror wall art for the money

Umbra 3-Piece Dima Mirrors

What you need to know: This modern mirror set features three diamond-shaped mirrors hung on metal chains.

What you’ll love: These mirrors can be hung in different patterns and designs, helping them to feel customized to your space. The metal hardware comes in black or copper, serving both a decorative and practical purpose. The mirrors are easy to hang up without difficulty.

What you should consider: The length of the chains isn’t adjustable.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Deco 79 Metal Mirror Wall Decor

What you need to know: This one-piece mirror features five interconnected teardrop-shaped mirrors measuring 59 inches in length and 7 inches in width with an antiqued metal frame and MDF backboard.

What you’ll love: It’s great for covering a long stretch of wall space and has a fluid, unique shape. It fits in narrow spaces and can be hung horizontally or vertically.

What you should consider: It isn’t always packaged well and can arrive with broken pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.