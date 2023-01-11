Which Finding Nemo posters are best?

“Finding Nemo” is a well-loved film from Pixar, and for that reason, a number of posters depicting characters from the film can be found for major fans. While the best Finding Nemo poster will largely depend on a person’s preferences, you can find a number of decorative posters depicting characters from the movie that are likely to suit your needs or those of the person you’re giving it to.

Out of several Finding Nemo poster options, this Uhohmate Vincent Van Gogh Style Canvas Finding Nemo Poster is a great pick for those that love art, combining the movie with the Impressionist style of Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” painting.

What to know before you buy a Finding Nemo poster

The recipient

The margin for error in choosing Finding Nemo posters is probably pretty low, but it’s worth considering who you plan to give the poster to if you want to make sure they like what they end up with. While the best poster frames might not be so personal, choosing a Finding Nemo poster that the recipient likes can help give them something to look forward to every day, so it’s worthwhile to pick out the poster you think they’ll like best.

Posters vs. prints and other options

You can find a number of Finding Nemo posters available from multiple retailers, but another option worth considering is Finding Nemo prints. These may simply be smaller versions of full-size posters, but you can also find a wide range of unique designs in print form that may not be available as a poster. Still, you may also find Finding Nemo decorations on canvas or other materials that your Finding Nemo fan will love.

Poster sizes

Similar to considering prints, Finding Nemo posters may come in a variety of different standard and non-standard sizes. If you plan to mount your poster directly to the wall, it might not matter what size you get, but those hoping to frame their Finding Nemo posters might consider sticking to standard poster sizes like 27 by 40 inches, 24 by 36 inches or 18 by 24 inches.

What to look for in a quality Finding Nemo poster

Preferred characters

It may be a good idea to pick a poster that has your recipient’s favorite characters from the movie on them, since different poster designs may include different characters. Because of the premise of the movie, it can also be tricky to find Finding Nemo posters that include Nemo at times, so if that’s important to the person who’s getting the poster, you’ll want to find a design that does include Nemo.

Frame bundle or poster only

Most posters are fairly easy to hang, whether they’re hung straight on the wall or include a frame. You can find some Finding Nemo posters that can be purchased in a bundle with a frame, though you may also benefit from finding a frame separately from the poster, or you may not want to get a frame at all.

Design

Like choosing a Finding Nemo poster with the right characters, certain poster designs may be more enticing to certain people. If you have an idea of the tastes of the person you’re giving the poster to, you might also consider what other images, designs and posters they have chosen for their room to help inform your decision.

How much you can expect to spend on a Finding Nemo poster

Posters can vary in price, largely depending on the overall size, style and design. You can typically find cheap Finding Nemo posters for around $10, while more expensive and larger models will usually cost between $12-$45.

Finding Nemo poster FAQ

Can you frame a Finding Nemo poster?

A. You can frame a Finding Nemo poster, especially if it’s one of the standard poster sizes like 24 by 30 inches, 8 by 10 inches or something similarly sized and shaped. While custom frames are an option for irregular sizes, you can also purchase the frame with a number of posters as a part of a bundle.

Do most Finding Nemo posters have Bruce the shark on them?

A. One of the classic designs found on Finding Nemo posters includes Bruce the shark towering over Marlin and Dory, though you can also find a number of other posters that include Bruce, as well as a handful of other Finding Nemo characters.

What’s the best Finding Nemo poster to buy?

Top Finding Nemo poster

Uhohmate Vincent Van Gogh Starry Night Finding Nemo Poster

What you need to know: While it isn’t exactly a poster, this Finding Nemo canvas is done in the classic Impressionist style of Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” painting, and it features Marlin, Nemo and Dory on a nice painted backdrop.

What you’ll love: Art enthusiasts will love this canvas, which can also be ordered in six different sizes ranging from 5 by 7 inches to 24 by 30 inches.

What you should consider: This Finding Nemo canvas isn’t paper like most posters, and many found it more expensive than what they were willing to pay.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Finding Nemo poster for the money

Trends International Bruce the Shark Characters and Cast Finding Nemo Poster

What you need to know: For a more affordable price than most, this Finding Nemo poster features nearly every character in the movie with the exception of Nemo himself.

What you’ll love: This mostly blue poster features Bruce the shark, as well as Marlin and Dory front-and-center. And in true spoiler-free fashion, Nemo is nowhere to be found in the image, though it includes other movie favorites like Crush, Gill and Mr. Ray.

What you should consider: This poster is a slightly irregular size, so it may be best to purchase it with a bundled frame if you plan to frame it one day.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Crush The Turtle Finding Nemo Poster

What you need to know: For some, the surfer accent of Crush the turtle in Finding Nemo is one of the most memorable parts of the film, making this poster featuring Crush, Marlin and Dory a great pick for those that love him.

What you’ll love: This poster comes at a reasonable price, despite having the classic large poster dimensions of 24 by 36 inches. The image features Crush, Marlin and Dory, as well as a handful of other sea turtles in the background.

What you should consider: This poster doesn’t include Nemo or some of the other favorite characters captured in other posters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

