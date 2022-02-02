Which bud vase is best?

Designed to hold just one or two blooms, bud vases are ideal for people who prefer to avoid large, fussy flower arrangements or who want to accent a bigger arrangement. They’re great for showing off beautiful blooms from your garden.

When selecting the right bud vase for you, consider factors such as the material the vase is made from and its size. If you’re looking for a petite handmade bud vase, Mom’s Little Vase is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a bud vase

Material

The majority of bud vases are made from either glass or ceramic materials. There’s no real difference in the way vases of each material perform, so it comes down to aesthetic preference. Some people like the simplicity of glass vases, while others prefer not to be able to see the full stem of the flower in its vase. Although you can find glass vases in a range of hues, you generally have more color options with ceramic vases and they can feature elaborate prints or patterns.

Size

Bud vases are significantly smaller than standard flower vases, but their size varies anywhere from roughly two to seven inches tall. In addition to being short, bud vases are also narrow or have narrow necks. The width at the neck should be sized so that it fits no more than three or four stems. If you want to display blooms with large, heavy heads, a wide base will offer more stability than a vase that’s narrow all the way down.

Sets

It isn’t unusual for bud vases to come in sets, as many people like to arrange several bud vases together on a surface or dot them around a room. It’s often cheaper per vase when you buy them as a set rather than individually. Sets may contain identical vases or vases that complement each other — for instance, they might be the same shape but different colors, or the same color but different shapes.

What to look for in a quality bud vase

Color or finish

You can find bud vases in a range of colors and finishes. A relatively neutral color is best if you’ll be displaying flowers of varying colors throughout the year. Some people like clear glass or white ceramic so that it doesn’t detract from the color of the bloom, while others like black vases that make bright flowers pop.

Shape

Bud vases can have a range of shapes. Some are narrow and fairly straight up and down, with only a slightly wider base for stability. Others have curved or bulbous bases that taper in at the neck or are bottle-shaped with straight sides and a narrow neck. There’s no right or wrong choice when it comes to shape — just choose one that you like the look of.

Handcrafted

If you’re looking for something really special, you might choose a handcrafted bud vase. This might be made from blown glass or ceramic thrown on a pottery wheel.

How much you can expect to spend on bud vases

Simple bud vases can cost from $1-$5 a piece when bought as a set, while high-end or handcrafted bud vases are significantly more expensive, costing as much as $20-$100 each.

Bud vase FAQ

What is the function of a bud vase?

A. The function of a bud vase is to hold a single stem or bloom, though most have large enough necks to hold a couple of stems or a tiny posy-type bouquet. Traditionally, bud vases were used to hold a single rosebud, which explains the name, but you can branch out to display any flower you like. Bold blooms look especially good in bud vases, such as peonies, hydrangeas and bird of paradise stems.

Why are bud vases so popular?

A. Since bud vases only hold a few stems at most, you can display fresh flowers in your home without needing to spend large sums on big bouquets of flowers. For people who grow flowers in their garden, bud vases are ideal vessels to display choice blooms around the home. These vases are also ideal for people who aren’t confident about artfully arranging bouquets of mixed flowers.

What’s the best bud vase to buy?

Top bud vase

Mom’s Little Vase

What you need to know: A handmade bud vase from glassblower Jill Henrietta Davis, designed with the idea to hold flowers picked by kids for caregivers, but it can be used for any blooms.

What you’ll love: This vase has a stunning design, predominantly made from clear glass but with some colors in the base. It’s surprisingly affordable for a handmade piece, and the perfect size for a single short-stemmed bloom.

What you should consider: It’s smaller than some buyers expected, at roughly 2 1/2 inches tall.

Where to buy: Sold by Uncommon Goods

Top bud vase for the money

Serene Spaces Living Bud Vases

What you need to know: An affordable set of six bud vases for a single stem or a small posy.

What you’ll love: You can choose from either clear glass vases or a range of other translucent hues of glass. These vases have a stylish vintage look, akin to apothecary jars or bottles.

What you should consider: You shouldn’t put the colored vases in the dishwasher or some of the color may come off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Chive Pooley Ceramic Bud Vases

What you need to know: A set of eight connected bud vases with different yet complementary colors and shapes.

What you’ll love: An ideal choice if you want to display more than one flower but don’t want the hassle of arranging them – each vase is perfect for a single bloom.

What you should consider: All eight vases are attached to one ceramic base, so you can’t rearrange them or display them separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

