Which biodegradable dog poop bags are best?

Everybody poops, including your dog, even if you’d rather they didn’t. Picking up poop is one of the least fun aspects of having a dog, but you can at least make it more eco-friendly by using biodegradable dog poop bags.

It’s important to consider how earth-friendly your chosen biodegradable bags are, because not all are equally good for the planet. My AlphaPet Dog Poop Bags are natural, cornstarch-based waste bags and a great choice for the eco-conscious pet parent.

What to know before you buy biodegradable dog poop bags

Biodegradable vs. compostable

You might be wondering if there’s a difference between biodegradable and compostable poop bags. Both compostable and biodegradable bags break down over time but compostable bags are made of natural, usually plant-based, materials, while biodegradable bags can be made of natural or synthetic materials, such as plastics. This means compostable bags are always biodegradable by default, but not all biodegradable poop bags are compostable. Ultimately, compostable versions are more eco-friendly than non-compostable biodegradable bags, which can leave microplastics in the earth.

Scented vs. unscented

Dog waste bags come in scented and unscented varieties. It seems there’s a degree of personal preference here as many people firmly prefer one type over the other. Some folks like having a scent to disguise the odor of what’s inside. Others find scented bags sickly sweet and think the fragrance of the bag just mixes with the smell of what’s inside rather than covering, making things even worse. If you’re unsure, try a small roll of scented bags so you won’t have to use them for too long if you don’t like them.

Size

If you have a small dog, you probably don’t worry too much about poop bag size, but it’s of major concern when you have a big dog that leaves big piles of waste behind. Most biodegradable waste bags are generously sized, measuring at least 9 by 12 inches, which is large enough to fit both hands inside when just one won’t do it. Some even have gussets that expand the width of the bag when you need the extra room.

What to look for in quality biodegradable dog poop bags

Thickness

When a poop bag is too thin, you run the risk of putting your finger through it while picking up after your dog — an experience nobody wants. The thickness of dog waste bags is often expressed in microns. Around 12-15 microns is average, but something around the 20 microns mark feels reassuringly sturdy.

Handles

It’s easier to tie bags with handles and to carry full bags around with you until you reach a bin. This is useful while out on walks, especially in rural areas where you might not find a bin until you get to the end of your walk.

Easy tear

Easy tear bags separate at the perforation line easily, without ripping the bag you’re trying to remove. This helps prevent situations where you pick up waste without realizing that you’ve just made a hole in your bag.

How much you can expect to spend on biodegradable dog poop bags

Packs of biodegradable poop bags cost roughly $10-$50 depending on the size of the pack and the quality of the bags. Consider the cost per bag as well as the overall price.

Biodegradable dog poop bags FAQ

Can you flush biodegradable poop bags?

A. No, you shouldn’t flush them as they take a while to fully degrade and could clog your pipes. However, if you think flushing dog poop might be a more eco-friendly solution to throwing it in the bin, you can pick it up with a pooper scooper and flush it down the toilet unbagged in some areas. Just check your municipal sewage guidelines to see if this is allowed where you live.

Can dog poop go in a compost bin?

A. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, it’s safe to use composted dog waste as a soil additive for landscaping, lawn establishment and plant beds, as long as you don’t use it on fruits, vegetables or anything else that’s going to be eaten by humans. Proper composting removes pathogens, making it safe to use. Don’t compost dog waste on its own, however, add it to your usual garden compost pile.

What are the best biodegradable dog poop bags to buy?

Top biodegradable dog poop bags

My AlphaPet Dog Poop Bags

What you need to know: Made from cornstarch, these bags are biodegradable and compostable.

What you’ll love: You can choose either unscented bags or bags with a light rose scent. They’re thick enough that you don’t need to worry about your hand going through them and meet ASTM 6400 standards for compostability.

What you should consider: These bags don’t have handles, so they’re trickier to tie and carry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top biodegradable dog poop bags for the money

Pogi’s Compostable Dog Poop Bags

What you need to know: These plant-based poop bags are certified compostable and contain no plastic.

What you’ll love: The handles make them easy to tie and carry until you reach a suitable bin when out on walks. They’re large, strong and thick, so you can use them without mess or mishaps.

What you should consider: There isn’t a scented option for buyers who would prefer that.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wooflinen Compostable Dog Waste Bags

What you need to know: Completely vegetable-based, these poop bags are good for the environment and just as strong as plastic versions.

What you’ll love: These bags are certified compostable using the European alternative to the ASTM 6400 standard. They’re easy to open, which is good news for impatient pups, and they separate without tearing.

What you should consider: While they’re strong, some users didn’t like that they’re translucent and feel somewhat thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

