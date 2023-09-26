BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

There’s so much good stuff coming to Netflix in October

October is when fall officially arrives — and with it comes rain, wind and Netflix weather. That’s right. It’s officially time to curl up on the couch with a cozy throw blanket and a mug of hot cocoa and binge-watch something awesome. And Netflix has tons of amazing content coming in October, from movies to series that everyone will be watching (and talking about).

Can’t-miss October titles coming to Netflix

‘Lupin’: Oct. 5

“Lupin” is back for Season 3. The French series debuted on Netflix in 2021 and has become a cult favorite on the streamer. It follows gentleman thief Assane Diop, the only son of an immigrant from Senegal who came to France seeking a better life for his son. But Assane’s father was framed for the theft of a diamond necklace by his wealthy employer, Hubert Pellegrini, and hanged himself in prison, leaving teenage Assane an orphan. The series follows Assane 25 years later as he seeks to avenge his father’s death using his charisma and master thievery to expose the criminal Pellegrini family’s crimes. Seven new episodes will premiere on Oct. 5 for the series’ third installment.

‘Fair Play’: Oct 6

“Bridgerton” performer Phoebe Dynevor stars alongside Alden Ehrenreich in this thriller following a newly engaged New York power couple. They can’t get enough of each other — until a coveted position opens up at a cutthroat financial firm, and their supportive exchanges start to turn more sinister as they compete with one another for the role. As they face a shifting power dynamic in their relationship, this young couple confronts the true price of success and ambition. “Fair Play” will be released in theaters this Friday, Sept. 29, and hits Netflix on Oct. 6.

‘The Fall of the House of Usher’: Oct. 12

Netflix darling Mike Flanagan, creator of “Hill House” and “Midnight Mass,” is back with a new horror series loosely inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s collection of short stories, “The Fall of the House of Usher.” In this series, siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth. “The Fall of the House of Usher” premieres on Netflix with eight episodes on Oct. 12.

‘Old Dads’: Oct 20

If you’ve ever felt tempted to tell anyone to get off your lawn, this movie is for you. “Old Dads” follows three best friends (played by Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine) who sell their company to a millennial and then find themselves hilariously out of step and behind the times as they struggle to navigate a changing world and new work culture. Along the way, they also contend with fatherhood, preschool principals and pretty much anything invented after 1987. “Old Dads” will (almost) make you feel young again when it premieres on Netflix on Oct. 20.

‘Pain Hustlers’: Oct. 27

Starring Emily Blunt as Liza Drake, a blue-collar single mom who is willing to do (almost) anything to provide for her daughter, “Pain Hustlers” shows yet another side of the opioid epidemic. After losing her job, Liza has a chance meeting with a pharmaceutical sales rep who involves her with a failing startup. She finds herself embroiled in a racketeering scheme that can change her life — but at what cost? After a limited theatrical release on Oct. 20, “Pain Hustlers” will be available to stream on Netflix beginning Oct. 27.

October Netflix releases

“Beckham”: Oct. 4

“Race to the Summit”: Oct. 4

“Everything Now”: Oct. 5

“A Deadly Invitation”: Oct. 6

“Ballerina”: Oct. 6

“Last One Standing”: Oct. 10

“Once Upon a Star”: Oct. 11

“Good Night World”: Oct. 12

“The Conference”: Oct. 13

“Camp Courage”: Oct. 15

“The Devil on Trial”: Oct. 17

“Neon”: Oct. 19

“Crypto Boy”: Oct. 19

“Bodies”: Oct. 19

“Creature”: Oct. 20

“Surviving Paradise”: Oct. 20

“Vjeran Tomic, The Spider-Man of Paris”: Oct. 20

“Doona!”: Oct. 20

“Elite”: Oct. 20

“Life on Our Planet”: Oct. 25

“Pluto”: Oct. 26

“Sister Death”: Oct. 27

“Tore”: Oct. 27

Top 4K TVs to enjoy Netflix’s October lineup

LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED Evo Smart TV

This LG TV has 8 million self-lit OLED pixels that provide brighter colors and sharper contrast. The AI processor can automatically adapt the content you are watching to improve the picture quality, or you can switch to Filmmaker Mode to preserve the action the way the director intended.

Samsung 65-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung’s TV uses ultra-precise quantum mini LEDs to produce vibrant colors that let you take full advantage of HDR movies. The upscaler turns all content into a 4K viewing experience, while the anti-glare feature ensures the full screen can be seen from every seat in the room.

Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

With this Fire TV, you can watch all your Netflix shows and movies in true-to-life picture quality. Besides the benefits of Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus, this smart TV comes with hands-free control that is made possible by built-in Alexa.

Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame Smart TV

Is it a work of art or a 4K TV? The answer is yes. When you’re not watching your favorite program, switch to Art Mode to display your favorite works of art with a customizable bezel. The quantum dot technology and anti-glare features ensure the picture looks great in any lighting.

TCL 65-Inch Class 6-Series 4K Mini-LED Smart Roku TV

The mini LED technology delivers a contrast, brightness and uniformity that is beneficial in any viewing environment. You also get contrast control zones that optimize the contrast on up to 240 localized zones for crisp images, whether the scene is dark or bright. Plus, the machine-learning algorithms in this TV are matched to human visual perception, so the colors, contrast and clarity are always exceptional.

Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED 4K Smart TV

With the quantum dot technology on this Samsung, you get 100% of the color volume, which gives you vivid, true-to-life color at every brightness level. The 4K upscaling upgrades any show to ultra HD, while the Motion Xcelerator provides a crisp image, even during the high-intensity action of live sports and video games.

