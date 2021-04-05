The best elderberry gummy

When you eat too many, elderberries have a laxative effect. If you experience abdominal cramping or stomach distress while taking elderberry gummies, reduce the dose to diminish your symptoms.

What are elderberry gummies good for?

Although nothing can keep you from ever getting sick again, there are many products available that can lessen the severity of a cold or flu. One of those products is elderberry gummies, a chewable supplement that boosts immune response.

Elderberry gummies are formulated differently across manufacturers, making some a better option than others. Our favorite is the Garden of Life MyKind Organics Plant-Based Elderberry Gummy Drops. These potent chewable supplements are fortified with echinacea, zinc and vitamin C.

What to know before you buy an elderberry gummy

Nutrients in elderberry gummies

Healthline explains elderberries are packed with nutrients including vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants like phenolic acids, flavonols and anthocyanins.

Benefits of elderberry gummies

The primary reason why individuals take elderberry gummies is to reduce the severity of cold and flu symptoms. One randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study published in the National Library of Medicine concluded that not only were influenza-like symptoms less severe when taking elderberry syrup, but patients recovered an average of four days earlier.

What to look for in a quality elderberry gummy

Fortified with vitamins and minerals

While elderberries have an impressive amount of health benefits on their own, many manufacturers add ingredients to create more potent formulae. Depending on the manufacturer, elderberry gummies can be infused with added calcium, zinc, echinacea or propolis to boost the immune system.

Free of allergens

It is essential to read the label carefully when checking for potential allergens. While most elderberry gummies are not manufactured using dairy, soy, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish or shellfish, it’s better to be sure.

Certified vegan

It is understandable to think that a product that comes from a plant would be vegan. However, gelatin and other ingredients used during the manufacturing process can keep elderberry gummies from being vegan. Check the label to be sure the product you’re considering is certified vegan.

Varying levels of potency

Elderberry gummies can vary a great deal when it comes to milligrams per serving. Some offerings may be as low as 50 milligrams, while others might be over 300 milligrams. Until you check the label, you won’t know how potent the elderberry gummies are.

Servings per container and recommended dose

Servings per container can be a little misleading, so you have to balance that out with the recommended dose. For example, if there are 60 elderberry gummies in a container, but the recommended dose is four gummies per day, that’s only 15 days of supplements. A container of 30 gummies with a recommended dose of one gummy per day would last twice as long.

Sugar-free

One of the potential downsides of elderberry gummies is their tart flavor. While that might not be a problem for adults, it could make kids less eager to eat them. To make elderberry gummies more appealing, some manufacturers add sugar or artificial flavoring to the mix.

How much you can expect to spend on elderberry gummies

The price for elderberry gummies ranges from $10-$30. It is essential to check the product description for the gummy’s recommended daily dose and the concentration per gummy to determine if you’re getting a good value.

Elderberry gummy FAQ

Can I take elderberry gummies every day?

A. According to Healthline, “elderberry is most often taken as a supplement to treat cold and flu symptoms.” In most instances, it is not meant to be taken for extended periods because risk factors for long-term use are currently unknown. Before beginning any new supplement program, speak with your health care provider to determine if there are any risks or potential prescription drug interactions.

Are there other benefits that elderberry gummies offer besides reducing the severity of a cold or flu?

A. Yes. Elderberries are potent antioxidants, which may decrease inflammation and be beneficial to heart health. Additionally, elderberries have been found to inhibit the growth of bacteria and may have some antidepressant properties.

What’s the best elderberry gummy to buy?

Top elderberry gummy

Garden of Life MyKind Organics Plant-Based Elderberry Gummy Drops

What you need to know: This large container of elderberry gummies is the only product on our shortlist that is certified vegan.

What you’ll love: These gummies are fortified with echinacea, zinc and vitamin C to bolster immunity. The ingredients in this real-food supplement are all-natural with no gelatin and no refined sugar.

What you should consider: The suggested dose is four gummies each day.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, iHerb and Kohl’s

Top elderberry gummy for the money

Nature’s Way Sambucus Black Elderberry Gummies

What you need to know: If you are looking for an affordable option, these tasty gummy supplements are a great value.

What you’ll love: The elderberries used to make these gummies are handpicked, inspected and frozen the same day for optimal freshness. The triple-action formula in this supplement includes vitamin C and zinc.

What you should consider: While adults like the flavor, some kids may find them a little too tart.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Worth checking out

Sambucol Black Elderberry Gummies

What you need to know: These elderberry supplements require just one or two gummies per day.

What you’ll love: Gluten-free with all-natural flavoring, these gummies are a popular option among families. They are formulated to be safe for children over four years old.

What you should consider: These gummies contain a tiny amount of cane sugar.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and iHerb.

