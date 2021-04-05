Skip to content
Local News
Washinton citizens ask SLPSB not to close their only school
Video
State audit shows lingering issues for the city of Opelousas
Video
Dangerous Evangeline Thruway thoroughfare needs a safety upgrade, residents say
Video
Hundreds flee Ville Platte park when nearly 100 shots are fired at an Easter gathering, “It was chaos”
Video
UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in Sunday night Evangeline Thruway crash
Video
Jennings man arrested after beating a police officer and fleeing scene
April 5 LDH update: 1,259 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths
UPDATE: Victim shot in gas station parking lot in Grand Coteau, suspect arrested
Video
Good Samaritan offers to bring elderly woman home from vaccination site
Video
URGENT: Iberia Parish shelter looking for homes for dogs set to be euthanized in coming days
Video
More Local
