Which liquid collagen is best?

Collagen is found in all mammals and is one of the most abundant proteins in the body since it deals with connective tissue. Collagen is found in your muscles, cartilage, bones, tendons and ligaments. The word “collagen” literally means “glue” in ancient Greek. Digesting collagen helps your body’s joints and general connective tissues. Taking collagen supplements encourages healthy skin and hair, and it can also relieve joint pain.

The best liquid collagens, such as Super Natural Goods Liquid Biotin & Collagen Drops, have been hydrolyzed, so they’re already broken down and easier for your body to use.

What to know before you buy liquid collagen

How collagen affects body parts

Connective tissue: Collagen is the mortar that holds your body together and keeps everything elastic and flexible. Most people talk about collagen’s benefits to the skin and hair, but it’s used throughout your body and is important for keeping the walls of your organs intact and healthy. Taking collagen can help with indigestion and help heal sores or cuts in the body. It’s good for dealing with hemorrhoids and may help with ulcers.

Collagen is the mortar that holds your body together and keeps everything elastic and flexible. Most people talk about collagen’s benefits to the skin and hair, but it’s used throughout your body and is important for keeping the walls of your organs intact and healthy. Taking collagen can help with indigestion and help heal sores or cuts in the body. It’s good for dealing with hemorrhoids and may help with ulcers. Skin and hair: Collagen encourages healthy, less oily skin. It makes hair fuller and shinier and keeps your fingernails shiny and strong. Your skin depends on collagen, which is about three-quarters of your skin’s weight. Lack of collagen causes your skin to be less supported and become wrinkly. Your body stops producing collagen at a certain age, so supplementing it can help prevent wrinkles and keep your skin glowy and taught. It also contains amino acids crucial to producing healthy hair and nails.

Collagen encourages healthy, less oily skin. It makes hair fuller and shinier and keeps your fingernails shiny and strong. Your skin depends on collagen, which is about three-quarters of your skin’s weight. Lack of collagen causes your skin to be less supported and become wrinkly. Your body stops producing collagen at a certain age, so supplementing it can help prevent wrinkles and keep your skin glowy and taught. It also contains amino acids crucial to producing healthy hair and nails. Joints: Collagen peptides, also called liquid collagen, have been shown to strengthen muscle and improve fat-free muscle production. The body uses collagen as a method for creating or strengthening organic material. Studies have shown that these benefits possibly extend to joints, with a 24-hour study showing that men who took collagen reported less joint pain than those who took a placebo.

What to look for in quality liquid collagen

Needs-based

Liquid collagen is used to make up nearly all of you and eventually needs to be replenished for you to use more of it. Collagen that’s hydrolyzed is already easy to combine with other amino acids, so choose a liquid collagen supplement that’s customized for your needs. For example, if you’re a lifter, you should get a collagen protein. Some brands of collagen are more helpful for joint pain, while others are more helpful for skin, hair and nail health.

Types of collagen

You want Type I collagen for the health of your skin, nails and hair. This kind of collagen is responsible for your skin’s elasticity and the healthy shine of your hair and nails. It ensures the hair you grow comes in thicker as well. Type I collagen is the most abundant kind of collagen in the body. These collagen supplements are normally fish-based and called marine collagen.

Type III collagen is the kind you want to reinforce your gut. It’s found in large quantities in the intestines, muscles, blood vessels and uterus. It’s found in all of your large hollow organs and is an essential part of healing from wounds. This type of collagen lets your organs keep their shape and structural integrity and is found in bovine collagen. If you’re worried about your cartilage or you have issues with arthritis, try to find collagen that includes Type III.

How much you can expect to spend on liquid collagen

You can expect to spend anywhere from $20-$30 on liquid collagen.

Liquid collagen FAQ

What’s the difference between powdered collagen and liquid collagen?

A. Collagen that comes in a powder is just as beneficial for your body, but it takes longer for your body to break down and isn’t as efficient. Liquid collagen has already taken care of that step, so it gets to work immediately and more potently.

Why should I use a collagen supplement?

A. Collagen supplements are excellent choices for people over 30 who are worried about hair loss or wrinkles. Collagen also benefits people with gut or joint problems, though you’d need to take a lot consistently.

What’s the best liquid collagen to buy?

Top liquid collagen

Super Natural Goods Liquid Biotin & Collagen Drops

What you need to know: This liquid collagen by Super Natural Goods is tasteless, odorless and completely natural.

What you’ll love: This collagen is easy to take because of its non-offensive smell and taste. It’s reasonably priced and third-party tested for quality. Its rapid absorption formula contains Type I and Type III collagen.

What you should consider: Customers have reported that this liquid collagen has a slightly fruity taste, like bananas.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top liquid collagen for the money

Pure Research Liquid Collagen Peptides with Biotin

What you need to know: The liquid collagen by Pure Research contains a high concentration of both Type I and Type III collagen peptides.

What you’ll love: It’s a small bottle, but every drop packs a punch since this liquid collagen is highly concentrated. Considering its concentration, it’s an affordable product.

What you should consider: It can have an aftertaste, so try it mixed in water or food.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Windsor Botanicals Liquid Collagen

What you need to know: This supplement contains Types I and III collagen, plus biotin.

What you’ll love: This liquid collagen supplement is lemon-flavored and excels at helping your skin, hair and nails appear radiant and healthy. It’s produced in the USA.

What you should consider: It doesn’t contain Type II collagen, so it isn’t great for joint health.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sam Bramlett writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.