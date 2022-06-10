Which hawthorn berry supplements are best?

Hawthorn berries grow on trees and shrubs native to Europe, North America and Asia. They belong to the Crataegus genus and are nutrient-rich. They have been used medicinally for centuries to alleviate digestive problems, heart failure and to reduce blood pressure.

If you’re looking for a hawthorn berry supplement, Health’s Harmony Hawthorn Berry 4:1 Extract is a nutrient-rich capsule with 665 milligrams of hawthorn berry per serving.

What to know before you buy a hawthorn berry supplement

What is a hawthorn berry?

First used in traditional Chinese medicine, hawthorn berries are an herbal remedy with a range of health benefits. Its leaves and fruit are used medicinally and are high in antioxidants and potential anti-inflammatory properties. They range from yellow to deep red to black and have a tart, mildly sweet taste. They grow on shrubs and small trees and are in the rose family. They became popular as a medicinal aid in Europe and North America in the late 1800s to treat digestive issues, high blood pressure, heart failure and digestive issues.

The botanical name is Crataegus oxyacantha. Other names include English hawthorn, whitethorn, mayblossom, maybush and Mayflower.

What are the benefits of hawthorn berry supplements?

Hawthorn berries have been used medicinally for over a thousand years, but their exact benefits require further research for full verification.

Antioxidant-rich. The antioxidants found in hawthorn berries fight the free radicals that lead to disease. Whether from an unbalanced diet or environmental factors, your body can become compromised and more vulnerable to damage. Antioxidants boost your immune system and promote overall health. The antioxidants specific to hawthorn berries may benefit some cancers, heart problems, type 2 diabetes, asthma and premature skin aging.

The antioxidants found in hawthorn berries fight the free radicals that lead to disease. Whether from an unbalanced diet or environmental factors, your body can become compromised and more vulnerable to damage. Antioxidants boost your immune system and promote overall health. The antioxidants specific to hawthorn berries may benefit some cancers, heart problems, type 2 diabetes, asthma and premature skin aging. Calming properties. Hawthorn berries may soothe your nervous system. They have a mild sedative effect and improve circulation for overall nerve function health. They also may lower blood pressure, which helps calm the nervous system.

Hawthorn berries may soothe your nervous system. They have a mild sedative effect and improve circulation for overall nerve function health. They also may lower blood pressure, which helps calm the nervous system. Anti-inflammatory. Chronic inflammation is a leading cause of disease. Inflammation associated with asthma and type 2 diabetes may benefit from hawthorn berry supplements.

Chronic inflammation is a leading cause of disease. Inflammation associated with asthma and type 2 diabetes may benefit from hawthorn berry supplements. Lower blood pressure. The most common use of hawthorn berry is treating high blood pressure. Traditional Chinese medicine relied on it to reduce blood pressure by dilating blood vessels. More research is needed to ensure this benefit’s viability.

The most common use of hawthorn berry is treating high blood pressure. Traditional Chinese medicine relied on it to reduce blood pressure by dilating blood vessels. More research is needed to ensure this benefit’s viability. Lower cholesterol. Imbalanced fat chemical levels in your blood may lead to unhealthy buildup that causes heart attacks or strokes. Hawthorn berry extract has been shown to lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

Imbalanced fat chemical levels in your blood may lead to unhealthy buildup that causes heart attacks or strokes. Hawthorn berry extract has been shown to lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Soothe digestive issues. Hawthorn berries have been used for years to soothe stomach pain and boost overall digestive health. The fiber found in the berry acts as a prebiotic. Prebiotics reduce constipation and indigestion. They also promote the growth of healthy gut bacteria. Food digests more quickly and moves through your body easier, which soothes indigestion.

Hawthorn berries have been used for years to soothe stomach pain and boost overall digestive health. The fiber found in the berry acts as a prebiotic. Prebiotics reduce constipation and indigestion. They also promote the growth of healthy gut bacteria. Food digests more quickly and moves through your body easier, which soothes indigestion. Fight hair loss. The polyphenols in hawthorn berries may reduce hair loss, but more studies are needed to prove their efficacy in stimulating hair growth.

The polyphenols in hawthorn berries may reduce hair loss, but more studies are needed to prove their efficacy in stimulating hair growth. Heart health. Hawthorn berry extract has been used to promote heart health and reduce fatigue associated with heart disease and damage. Adding more plants to your diet helps boost heart health overall.

How do you take hawthorn berry supplements?

Hawthorn berry supplements are easy to add to your diet. Hawthorn berry supplements typically include the berry, its leaves and the plant’s flowers. The berry has the most concentrated amount of antioxidants. They are difficult to find in their raw form, but capsules and tinctures are readily available online or in your health food store. You can mix the liquid extract, powder or tincture into your favorite juice, smoothie or shake. You can also consume hawthorn berry tea using its dried leaves or buying specially made tea.

What to look for in a quality hawthorn berry supplement

Form

Hawthorn comes in capsules, dried leaves or flowers, liquid tinctures and extracts. If you have difficulty swallowing pills, consider another form of hawthorn berry supplement. Tinctures and extracts are easy to mix with your favorite juice, tea, smoothie or shake. Hawthorn berry may also be in juices, jams and other food products.

Dose

The most common hawthorn berry supplement dose is daily between 250 and 500 milligrams. Some studies suggest that the minimum dosage for effectiveness is 300 milligrams. It’s important to note that the Food and Drug Administration does not regulate herbal supplements. Consult with your doctor before taking hawthorn berry supplements to ensure that they are safe for use.

Vegetarian-friendly

Capsules are often made with gelatin, an animal by-product. If you are vegetarian or vegan, look at the ingredient list to ensure no gelatin was used.

Side effects

Hawthorn berry supplements are generally considered safe to consume. Mild side effects may include nausea and dizziness. If you take prescribed medications for heart health, blood pressure or cholesterol, consult with your doctor before taking hawthorn berry supplements. It’s important to note that hawthorn berry supplements will not stop an angina attack.

How much you can expect to spend on hawthorn berry supplements

Hawthorn berry supplements range in price from $9-$15 depending on form and quality.

Hawthorn berry supplement FAQ

Can you eat hawthorn berries?

A. Yes. The leaves, fruit and flowers are all edible.

Do hawthorn berries make you sleepy?

A. Hawthorn berries may have a mild sedative effect. It relaxes the nervous system and promotes an overall calm.

Who should not take hawthorn berry supplements?

A. If you are taking heart medications, you should not take hawthorn berry supplements. It may also negatively interact with sedatives or sleep medications. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should not take hawthorn berry supplements.

What are the best hawthorn berry supplements to buy?

Top hawthorn berry supplement

Health’s Harmony Hawthorn Berry 4:1 Extract

What you need to know: These capsules contain 665 milligrams of antioxidant-rich hawthorn berries per serving for immune support.

What you’ll love: The 4:1 hawthorn berry extract is lab-verified and gives you 2660 milligrams of fresh berries to last for four full months.

What you should consider: These capsules are not vegan and are made with gelatin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hawthorn berry supplement for the money

Swanson Premium Hawthorn Berry Capsules

What you need to know: They are made locally in the United States and contain 565 milligrams per capsule.

What you’ll love: This capsule is cost-effective and comes with a 100% money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: Capsules may be difficult to swallow for consumers who have trouble ingesting pills.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hawthorn Berry Extract by Horbaach

What you need to know: This potent extract is rich in antioxidants to support overall wellness.

What you’ll love: Tinctures are easy to mix in with juice or your favorite smoothie. It’s naturally free of gluten and genetically modified organisms.

What you should consider: Some consumers may not like the taste of hawthorn berry extract.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

