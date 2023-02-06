Which apple-cider vinegar pill is best?

While apple-cider vinegar has grown in popularity due to claims of its numerous health benefits, many fans still struggle with its sharp, tart taste and strong smell. That’s why they’ve started to embrace easy-to-take pill options.

The best apple-cider vinegar pill gives you only the good stuff and none of the bad. Enzymedica Apple Cider Vinegar Capsules, for example, contain premium-quality apple-cider vinegar and are free of artificial coloring, flavoring or preservatives.

What to know before you buy apple-cider vinegar pills

Benefits

While apple-cider vinegar has been touted in the natural health community as a supplement with many health benefits, some claims about its usefulness have been found to lack strong scientific evidence.

Apple-cider vinegar contains acetic acid, so when you take the supplement with your meal, it may delay the rate at which the stomach empties, according to Harvard Medical School. This may slow the breakdown of carbs, reducing the spike in your blood sugar after your meal. This effect on blood sugar has been linked to better weight management, which may make apple-cider vinegar an effective weight-loss supplement.

Larger long-term studies are needed before we’ll know for sure.

Dosage

One reason you may choose to take pills over liquid apple-cider vinegar is because of the strong taste and smell of vinegar in the liquid form. But this may leave you unsure of the amount of apple-cider vinegar you are supposed to take.

If you are comparing the pill with the liquid in terms of the dosage, the first thing to take note of is the brand you choose, since the amount varies by brand. However, most brands’ pills contain between 500 and 600 milligrams of apple-cider vinegar. So when you take one capsule containing 500 mg, for instance, it is equivalent to 10 milliliters, or two liquid teaspoons, of apple-cider vinegar.

Certification

Apple-cider vinegar is a popular superfood due to claims about its usefulness, but it’s hard to ascertain the authenticity of the content in some brands of this supplement without third-party lab testing. In fact, some users say that some apple-cider vinegar products don’t have the acidity the manufacturers claim.

To ensure you are getting it right when buying your apple-cider vinegar, look for a seal of approval from an authoritative third-party organization.

What to look for in a quality apple-cider vinegar pill

Pills vs. liquid

One way to avoid apple-cider vinegar’s tart taste, as well as its harshness on your teeth, is to take it as a capsule or gummies. Gummies are said to be easier to take than capsules because they are usually pleasant-tasting.

Ingredients

If you’re worried about reacting to certain ingredients in your apple-cider vinegar pill, look for those free of common allergens. Additionally, apple-cider vinegar products, especially the gummies, are often sweetened to make them easy to take. If you’re going for these but looking to minimize your sugar intake, choose products that don’t contain added sugars or sugar alcohol.

Condition

When you decide to try an apple-cider vinegar pill, you should tell your doctor, especially if you have a medical condition. For instance, apple-cider vinegar is a natural diuretic, so you should avoid it if you’re already taking a diuretic. And its acidic nature means that it’s not recommended for people who are prone to stomach discomfort or digestive issues such as inflammatory bowel disease.

How much you can expect to spend on apple-cider vinegar pills

On the average, you can expect to pay $6-$15 for a bottle containing 250 pills. However, some expensive brands cost $18-$25 for a bottle of 60 pills.

Apple-cider vinegar pill FAQ

When is the best time to take apple-cider vinegar?

A. While taking apple-cider vinegar right after your meal can delay digestion, there is no evidence that taking it at specific times has any effects. So take your apple-cider vinegar pills at any time you find most convenient.

Which is better: apple-cider vinegar pills or liquid apple-cider vinegar?

A. If you don’t like the tart taste or the strong smell of liquid apple-cider vinegar, the pills can be a convenient alternative. They are also good if you’re always on the go, because you can simply toss them in your bag. However, liquid apple-cider vinegar is usually absorbed faster in the body than the pill form.

What’s the best apple-cider vinegar pill to buy?

Top apple-cider vinegar pill

Enzymedica Apple Cider Vinegar Capsules

What you need to know: There are about 20 apples in every 120-capsule bottle, which combines the power of the “Mother” and her four acids to maintain your health.

What you’ll love: These capsules are made with real apple cider vinegar and are said to support digestion and healthy weight management. They are vegan-friendly and contain no gluten, milk, casein, soy, egg, artificial colors, flavors, or genetically modified organisms.

What you should consider: They are a bit more expensive than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top apple-cider vinegar pill for the money

Goli Nutrition Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies

What you need to know: These great-tasting vegan-friendly gummies combine apples with other super ingredients including beetroot, pomegranate, pectin, and vitamins B9 and B12.

What you’ll love: Instead of corn syrup, it uses healthier organic tapioca as the sweetener. It’s gluten-free, gelatin-free and doesn’t contain artificial preservatives that can trigger allergies.

What you should consider: There are only 60 gummies in each bottle.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

Sunergetic Premium Apple Cider Vinegar Capsules

What you need to know: These apple cider vinegar capsules include spirulina, lecithin, kelp, apple pectin, bromelain, potassium and vitamin B-6.

What you’ll love: They’re certified to be manufactured in an FDA-registered facility that adheres to Good Manufacturing Practices. They use no honey but instead a blend of herbs. There are 90 capsules in each bottle.

What you should consider: It is uncertain if these capsules are certified as “organic.”

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

