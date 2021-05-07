Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
List of COVID-19 vaccination events around Acadiana
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Acadiana’s COVID-19 Dashboard
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Black History Month
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Hammond man killed in West Baton Rouge Parish vehicle crash
Kennedy, Higgins plan to request congressional hearings on Seacor disaster
Video
Mother of bullied teen says student who allegedly beat her son was suspended, others expelled
Video
Coast Guard rescues three people from sinking ship near Black Bay
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Live Doppler Radar
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Local Sports
1st and 10
Cleveland Rocks the Draft
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Apply to be a Guest
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Salute the Seniors
Contests
Mother’s Day Contest
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
Basketball Challenge
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Email Newsletters
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
KLFY Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Massage & Relaxation
Best squishy stress balls
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Local News
Kennedy, Higgins plan to request congressional hearings on Seacor disaster
Video
Mother of bullied teen says student who allegedly beat her son was suspended, others expelled
Video
Diocese of Lafayette releases apology to sexual assault victim of former priest
Video
Body of missing boater in Butte la Rose incident found
Two tires in Gueydan lead to blowout between police chief and customer, chief now under investigation
Video
New Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center location to open Monday
Southside High School returns to hybrid learning due to rise in COVID cases
Video
ArtBox project submissions open for Evangeline corridor neighborhoods
Police chief under investigation, accused of being involved in a fight and punching someone
Video
May 7 LDH update: 554 new cases reported, 8 new deaths
More Local
Trending Stories
Florida principal under investigation after paddling child
Video
Happy Mother’s Day – Triplet who had Triplets and then Quadruplets!
Video
New Iberia cashier arrested after allegedly attacking disruptive customer with full wine bottle
Video
7-Day Forecast
New Iberia teen nearly dies after being bullied, school officials downplay incident
Video
Sidebar