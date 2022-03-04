Which anti-snoring chin straps are best?

If you snore loud enough to wake the dead, or perhaps even yourself, it is probably time to start looking for a solution. While there are many options available, many find anti-snoring chin straps to be an effective and comfortable choice.

Anti-snoring chin straps work best for those who snore due to a weak jaw or other mouth or jaw issues. They can be made from a variety of materials, but the majority are crafted from neoprene because it is stretchy, durable and easy to care for. The Quiet Panda Anti-Snoring Chin Strap is one such option. This model also features two adjustment straps for getting the perfect fit.

What to know before you buy an anti-snoring chin strap

Fit

Achieving the proper fit with an anti-snoring chin strap is essential to both comfort and effectiveness. If it is too tight, it will be uncomfortable and potentially painful to wear. Conversely, if it is too loose, it won’t stay in place through the night, rendering it useless.

Nearly all anti-snoring chin straps have a one-size-fits-all design that can be adjusted through the use of hook-and-loop straps. It may take a bit of trial and error to determine exactly how tight you need it to be, but most people will be able to figure it out after just a night or two of use.

Design

Anti-snoring chin straps come in various designs that can affect comfort and how well they stay in place. Those with thicker straps are generally more supportive and more secure, however they also tend to trap more heat, which can make them a poor choice for those who sleep hot. If you are one of these people, you may prefer an option with thinner straps. However, it should be noted that you may need to wear these a little bit tighter to prevent slippage.

You’ll also need to consider the number and placement of the straps. As with those with thicker straps, those with more straps tend to be more secure. That said, a strategic design with few straps but in just the right places can be just as secure as those with more or thicker straps.

Care

It is important to wash your anti-snoring chin strap regularly to keep it sanitary and odor-free. For the most convenience, choose a strap that is machine washable and dryer safe.

What to look for in a quality anti-snoring chin strap

Material

Pay close attention to the material of any anti-snoring chin strap you are considering. Certain materials, such as neoprene, tend to be the most comfortable against the skin and the most durable. It also retains its elasticity well. However, neoprene does trap a lot of heat, so some may prefer a chin strap made from a combination of elastic or another stretchy material and fabric, as these are generally cooler. If you have any skin allergies to a specific material, don’t forget to take them into consideration.

Adjustment

As touched on previously, nearly all anti-snoring chin straps have a one-size-fits-all design so you’ll need to adjust them to your head size. This is done via one or two hook-and-loop straps. Some models may also feature a buckle that some may find makes it easier to tighten, but others may find uncomfortable. Generally speaking, models with two adjustable straps offer a more versatile fit than those with a single adjustment strap.

Stitching

Because anti-snoring chin straps are worn relatively tight with the material pressing directly against the skin, the stitching can affect the comfort. Those with large, prominent stitching can cause irritation. That said, it is equally important that the stitching be durable to prevent the seams from splitting over time.

How much can you expect to spend on an anti-snoring chin strap

Nearly all anti-snoring chin straps cost between $5 and $30.

Anti-snoring chin strap FAQs

Can anyone use an anti-snoring chin strap?

A. Chin straps are designed to hold your mouth shut when sleeping. This means that anyone who has trouble breathing out of their nose, either permanently or because of suffering from a cold or other sinus issue, shouldn’t use an anti-snoring chin strap.

Is there anything else I can use to help stop snoring?

A. There are many devices that promise to help stop snoring. These include nasal dilators, nasal strips, mouthpieces, certain types of pillows and even throat sprays. Most of these can be used in conjunction with a chin strap if you don’t find a single solution to be effective enough on its own.

What are the best anti-snoring chin straps to buy?

Top anti-snoring chin strap

Quiet Panda Anti-Snoring Chin Strap

What you need to know: The Quiet Panda chin strap is a popular choice among those that have tried other options because of its effectiveness and comfortable fit.

What you’ll love: It has a one-size-fits-all design with two easily adjusted hook-and-loop straps. The neoprene material stands up well to regular washing too.

What you should consider: Some may find the thick straps build up too much heat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top anti-snoring chin strap for the money

Cleviss Brace Anti-Snoring Chin Strap

What you need to know: The Cleviss chin strap stays in place well, making it a good choice for those who toss and turn a lot.

What you’ll love: The soft neoprene on this chin strap cradles the jaw comfortably and rarely causes irritation, even for those with sensitive skin.

What you should consider: There is a poorly placed buckle at the top of the strap that some may find digs into their skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BestRest Premium Chin Strap

What you need to know: Those who find other straps cover too much skin and cause them to get hot during the night will appreciate this minimalist option.

What you’ll love: It is machine washable and dryable for easy care, and the fit can be adjusted in seconds.

What you should consider: It isn’t ideal for restless sleepers, as it can shift during the night.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.