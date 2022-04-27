Which LG OLED TVs are best?

Televisions are tricky to shop for because most people only have a vague idea of what they want. Whether you are loyal to a specific brand or only have a particular display size in mind, there are more factors that go into deciding which organic light-emitting diode television is your best option.

LG first started making OLED televisions in 2010 with a relatively steep launch price of $1,500 for a 15-inch model. Two years later, the company released the largest OLED TV at the time: a 55-inch display costing $15,000. To say the least, your selection of OLED televisions was limited.

Through a decade of research, your choice is no longer determined by the technology. Instead, it is defined by your budget. So, if the price is of no concern, the LG Signature OLED 88″ 8K Ultra HD Smart TV is the ultimate way to watch your favorite entertainment.

Display size and resolution

LG’s OLED televisions are available in various display sizes, and it is an important consideration to make. The size should be the correct fit for the room, but it will also determine the price. For example, having the best 88-inch television with a resolution of 8K isn’t worth it if the living room is only 18 feet wide. Additionally, consider the lack of 8K content. There are far more options in the down-scaled 4K models.

For reference, 4K resolution is four times larger than standard HD, clearer and more detailed, but it is half the resolution of 8K.

Connectivity

All smart televisions have a built-in Wi-Fi receiver to connect to the internet. This lets you access streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu, without using a streaming gadget like Roku or Amazon Fire.

Keep in mind that you may need other connection methods too. For example, if you have a gaming console, you’ll need an HDMI or DisplayPort. Additionally, optical audio systems require a separate connection, and for wireless speakers, you’ll need Bluetooth. So, before investing in an OLED TV from LG, calculate which and how many connections you’ll need.

Sound performance

Knowing the model’s capabilities is essential if you don’t have an external sound system for your television. LG’s OLED TVs are available with different audio setups, and they can sound very different depending on the environment. For example, some devices incorporate Dolby Atmos, producing multidimensional surround sound. Others don’t have the technology, but you can pair them with an LG soundbar to get the cinematic experience.

Best LG OLED TVs

Top LG OLED TV over 70 inches

LG Signature OLED 88-inch 8K Ultra HD Smart TV

This OLED television has a massive 88-inch display and a maximum resolution of 8K. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the internal LG A9 processor uses artificial intelligence to adjust the sound quality and visual clarity depending on the visuals. The television integrates Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and it has Apple AirPlay 2 built-in so that you can stream content from your Apple device.

LG OLED C1 Series 77-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV

With a 77-inch display and built-in technology, including Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, few other models can compete with this TV. It also gives you access to Google and Amazon’s voice-activated virtual assistants and has several popular streaming apps available at the push of a button. If you play video games, the Game Optimizer gives you faster access to the settings, and Auto Low-Latency Mode reduces the response times.

Top LG OLED 65-inch TV

LG OLED A1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV

This 4K smart television uses the previous generation A7 processor to automatically adjust the sound and visual settings for the optimal experience. It has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB and ethernet cable connectivity and is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. In addition, the display’s refresh rate is 60 hertz, and it has a Game Optimizer setting for video games.

LG OLED G1 Series 65-inch 4K Gallery Design

Like Samsung’s Frame television, the Gallery Design from LG turns this TV into an art piece when not in use. The thin bezel resembles the frame around a painting, letting it blend into any environment with customizable art. You can control the television with your voice through LG’s native software to access most of the popular streaming apps. In addition, the display’s refresh rate is 120 hertz, there are four HDMI ports and the TV mounts flush on a wall.

Top LG OLED TV under 65 inches

LG OLED C1 Series 55-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV

This OLED TV is the perfect size if you enjoy playing video games on a seriously big display. It has several HDMI inputs for different consoles or streaming devices, has the built-in Game Optimizer for changing settings quickly and is compatible with Google Assistant. In addition, it uses all of LG’s tweaks to give you the best visual quality and has built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

LG 55-inch OLED Gallery Design Smart 4K TV with a Klipsch WISA 5.1 System Bundle

While this Gallery Design smart TV is identical to the 65-inch model in terms of capability, it comes with a wireless Klipsch sound system bundle. When not used, the display transforms into a work of art, but the speakers will make sure you hear everything when it’s time for entertainment. The Klipsch bundle consists of a 100-watt subwoofer, the RW-34C center channel wireless speaker, two pairs of Bookshelf Wireless Speakers and a Klipsch AXIIM-LINK Wireless HD Transmitter.

LG OLED48C1PUB 48-inch 4K Smart OLED TV

Even though 48 inches is the smallest OLED you can get, this smart TV has all the bells and whistles you might need. It has four HDMI ports, three USB ports, a headphone jack and an optical digital audio output. In addition, the display uses LG’s A9 artificial intelligence processor with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for the best clarity. It is Bluetooth Surround Ready, meaning that you can easily pair it with wireless LG speakers for authentic surround sound.

