Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Local
Louisiana
National
International
Daily COVID-19 Stats
Acadiana’s COVID-19 Dashboard
Hero Salute
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Black History Month
Eye on Scams
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Business
Technology
Top Stories
Louisiana veto session ends with no bill rejections reversed
Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney Kevin Millican dead at age 49
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is welcoming famous band for “first-ever Wednesday at Jazz Fest”
Blue Bell of Lafayette introduces their newest, refreshing Coconut Creme Pie flavor
Video
Weather
Live Doppler 10 Radar
7-Day Forecast
WATCH: Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Hunting and Fishing Forecast
Daily Weather Newsletter sign-up
Sports
Local Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
National Sports
Beyond The Jersey
1st and 10
The Big Game
Japan 2020 Olympics
Community
Apply to be a Guest
Acadiana Eats
Best Reviews
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Destination Louisiane
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Work for Us
Newsletters
Acadiana Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KLFY Apps
Search
Search
Search
Printers & Office Electronics
The best Brother printers
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Local News
Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney Kevin Millican dead at age 49
‘We watched him take his first steps’ Church members of 5-year-old boy set on fire and killed remember him at vigil
Video
Some much needed road improvement projects are in the works for Opelousas
Video
Funeral services announced for teen girl gunned down in Lafayette
Port Barre woman arrested for 3 counts of attempted first-degree murder
Video
UL Lafayette to offer incentives to students who vaccinate
Video
Roundabout under construction in rapidly-growing Youngsville will cost approximately $2.7M
Video
Dopsie Brothers being inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame
Video
LIST: Local hospitals’ visitation guidelines altered due to COVID uptick
UPDATE: LA 182 bridge reopens
More Local
Trending Stories
Senator Bill Cassidy suspects ICE dropping off migrants in Lafayette after learning of statewide problem
Video
Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney Kevin Millican dead at age 49
Port Barre woman arrested for 3 counts of attempted first-degree murder
Video
Funeral services announced for teen girl gunned down in Lafayette
Man with COVID disguises himself as wife to board flight
7-Day Forecast
Sen. Cassidy demands answers after migrant drop-offs throughout Louisiana, including Baton Rouge
Video
Sidebar