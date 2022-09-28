Make sure these must-have gadgets are in your cart for the Prime Early Access Sale

The Prime Early Access Sale deals will likely sell out quickly, especially on electronics. If you’ve had your eye on some new tech, whether it’s an upgraded TV, smart security cameras for your home, or an appliance to make life easier, make sure it’s in your Amazon shopping cart so you’re ready when the Prime Early Access Sales deals roll around. Keep an eye on these popular items, which can possibly have huge discounts during the upcoming Prime Early Access event.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will highlight live deals every day leading up to the main event, some of which are even live now. These deals were updated on: September 28, 11 AM ET.

Best early technology deals on Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

The latest Amazon fire tablet can let you catch up on your favorite shows, get some work done, and control your smart home with other Alexa-enabled devices. It has 50% more RAM than the previous generation of tablets and up to 64 gigabytes of built-in storage.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds

These Bluetooth earbuds feature a long-lasting battery and active noise cancellation along with excellent sound quality. There are five color choices, and if you don’t have your heart set on a particular color, you could save even more money.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Enjoy easy, voice-controlled access to your favorite streaming apps, plus stunning 4K Ultra HD support for Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. The Fire stick remote also lets you use Alexa to check on home security cameras, control the lights, and more.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Equip your home with a wired video doorbell that can show you who’s at the door in 1080p HD and color night vision. Get motion-activated alerts to other devices and use the Ring app to check the camera’s live feed. With a Ring subscription, you can also store, record, and share images and video from the camera.

Sold by Amazon

Google Pixel 6 Pro

With the Google Pixel 7 coming out this fall, expect to see deep discounts on the Pixel 6, Pixaaaael 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a. The Pixel 6 Pro features excellent cameras, including an 11-megapixel front camera. It also boasts a beautiful 6.7-inch Gorilla Glass screen, wireless charging, and more.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

This Alexa-equipped TV gives you the ability to search for your favorite shows, check sports scores, stream music, and more with an ever-growing library of Alexa skills. The screen supports high-quality visuals in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Digital Plus, and more. The TV comes with an Alexa remote and three HDMI inputs.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals

Click here for more deals this Prime Early Access Sale.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Laura Duerr writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.