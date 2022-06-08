Which Logitech gaming mouse is best?

Any serious gamer needs a fast, powerful computer and a responsive keyboard. But don’t underestimate the importance of your mouse. A good gaming mouse can make all the difference in your gaming experience. They’re more comfortable than a standard mouse and provide benefits that can take your gaming to the next level.

Logitech is an industry-leading computer electronics brand that offers several gaming mice, such as the Logitech G Pro X Wireless Gaming Mouse. It’s popular among gamers for its lightweight build, minimalist design and precise control.

What to know before you buy a Logitech gaming mouse

Weight

Most gamers prefer their mouse to be as lightweight as possible, so it moves around more effortlessly. Others prefer something heavier, as a mouse that’s too light can feel uncomfortable for some. The best wireless gaming mice have internal weights that you can remove to adjust the weight according to your preference.

Ergonomics

Naturally, any gamer wants a mouse loaded with neat features. But it’s essential to pay attention to the ergonomic aspects of a gaming mouse, too. You wouldn’t want to sit in an uncomfortable chair for the duration of your gaming sessions, so why would you want to use an awkward mouse? Most gamers play for hours on end, so using an ergonomic mouse is crucial for preventing soreness and joint pain.

Wireless vs. wired connectivity

Nearly all gaming mice are wireless, but if you prefer a wired mouse, these are still available. Wireless mice connect to a USB receiver that you plug into your computer. While these are more convenient for traveling, wired mice provide a more stable connection. And although they are a bit restrictive, there’s no need to worry about battery replacement. Some mice come with the option to connect with either a USB receiver or a wired connection.

What to look for in a quality Logitech gaming mouse

Mappable buttons

Look for wireless gaming mice that allow you to customize control layouts in a more comfortable setup. Some mice even have built-in memory for saving button profiles, so you don’t need to reprogram it every time you play. Also, you can program buttons to carry out basic computer actions such as cutting, copying and pasting.

LED lights

Gaming keyboards are known for their customizable red, green and blue (RGB) backlights, which light up in specific colors and patterns. Some wireless gaming mice also have RGB lights, so players can synchronize them with their team colors or keyboard setup.

Adjustable sensitivity

Adjustable mouse sensitivity is essential for new and seasoned gamers alike. Mouse sensitivity refers to how much distance the cursor travels when the mouse moves. You’ll likely want a specific sensitivity level for some games and different ones for others.

For example, in a first-person shooter game, you might want to quickly aim from one side of the screen to the other with minimal mouse movement. Conversely, some players prefer a lower mouse sensitivity as it can be easier to control gameplay with precision.

How much you can expect to spend on a Logitech gaming mouse

You can get a high-quality gaming mouse for around $40-$70. If you’re looking for something more robust that offers more customization and other premium features, you can expect to pay between $100-$160.

Logitech gaming mouse FAQ

Can I use a Logitech gaming mouse for anything other than gaming?

A. Yes, you can use a gaming mouse as a standard computer mouse for work and school tasks. However, many gaming mice have eccentric designs that make them stand out, so they may be suitable for professional use.

Are there any gaming mice with rechargeable batteries?

A. Most wireless mice use replaceable AA batteries, but there are some with rechargeable batteries. Check the charging instructions to find a mouse that can charge as you play with a wired USB connection.

What’s the best Logitech gaming mouse to buy?

Top Logitech gaming mouse

Logitech G Pro X Wireless Gaming Mouse

What you need to know: This ultra-lightweight mouse has a streamlined design and offers several premium features.

What you’ll love: It uses pro-grade technology for precise controls and has a sturdy but lightweight structural design. It has two left-side buttons, an RGB charge light indicator and an intuitive HERO sensor that adjusts frame rate based on mouse movements.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have any LED lights or as many buttons as other gaming mice.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Logitech gaming mouse for the money

Logitech G502 HERO High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse

What you need to know: This mouse has a traditional gaming mouse design and offers plenty of customization.

What you’ll love: The clean clicking feel and 11 customizable buttons are perfect for gamers. And if you have multiple users, it saves up to five button profiles at a time. You can adjust and remove the additional 3.6 grams of additional weight inside the mouse based on preference.

What you should consider: It’s a large mouse, so it might feel awkward to those with smaller hands. Also, even with all of the additional weight removed, some customers found it heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

What you need to know: If you want a mouse with plenty of gaming features and a sleek design, this one is great for gaming and office use.

What you’ll love: It has 15 fully programmable buttons and uses Lightspeed technology or Bluetooth for a wireless connection to your computer. It has a HERO sensor for precise controls, a programmable metal scroll wheel and offers 240 hours of battery life.

What you should consider: Some users find the thumb rest awkward or uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.