Computer Accessories & Peripherals
The best computer reading glasses
Local News
Crash near Loreauville takes the life of small child
Video
Lawsuit filed says head public defender for 15th JDC told female employee her style of dress was causing inmates to masturbate
Video
UL Lafayette sets Spring commencement ceremonies for May 14, 15
10 Talks Acadiana: Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s roller-coaster ride through year one in office (PODCAST)
Crowley clinic to host vaccination event April 17
Former state trooper opposes Evangeline Parish proposed sales tax increase
Video
April 6 LDH update: 198 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths
More Local
Trending Stories
Reese Witherspoon movie looking to cast extras from Louisiana, no acting experience required
Which vaccine has the fewest side effects?
Video
Former St. Landry deputy convicted of incest in New Mexico; attorney files for new trial
