What can Acadiana’s public and private school students expect when the new year starts?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) When school begins in about week, students will have to mask up, at least indoors.

The Louisiana Department of Education says school systems have to follow the governor’s mask mandate.

However, the private schools don’t fall under the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE).

The communications manager for LDOE issued a statement to KLFY News 10.

“BESE (Board of Elementary and Secondary and Education) and the LDOE have set no requirements regarding masking for the 2021-22 school year; local school districts have the authority to develop COVID-19-related school facilities policies. However, the Governor’s latest statewide order requiring masks indoors would supersede any local district policy.”

The Diocese of Lafayette, as a private entity, works independently.

“We’re non-profit and not covered under the state department of education as public schools would be,” Diocese of Lafayette Communications Director Blue Rolfes said.

Rolfes says Bishop Douglas Deshotel notified all school principals, chancery and diocese employees that the diocese is complying with the governor’s mask requirement.

According to the governor, face coverings are also highly encouraged for those ages 2 to 4 as tolerated.

“The fact that children under the age of 12 aren’t eligible to be vaccinated yet makes it even more of an important and serious situation,” Rolfes stated.

Rolfes explains the ultimate goal is about health and following the law.

“The bishop decided that the health of the students, principals, teachers, school staff and administrators is of the utmost importance. That is the ultimate goal. We have is to keep everybody safe and healthy.”