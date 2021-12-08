Lafayette Parish school shines as highest scoring school in state

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette Parish school has been ranked as the highest scoring school in the state, according to recently released data from the Louisiana Department of Education.

On Wednesday, the Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) congratulated the Early College Academy for being ranked as the highest scoring school in the state regarding simulated School Performance Scores (SPS).

“Early College Academy is proud to say that we are number one in the state. Three years ago, we set a goal to be the best school in the state; today, our efforts have paid off. Our teachers and students take teaching and learning seriously, but we also maintain a healthy work hard, play hard mentality. Through our partnership with South Louisiana Community College, our students are able to obtain their associates degrees with their high school diplomas, which takes hard work and dedication. I would like to thank our parents for their trust and support in this journey to the top. We know we have more room for improvement, but, today, we are going to savor the feeling of being number one!” Principal Alexander Melton of Early College Academy states.

“This is a reason to celebrate! We are so excited for our Early College Academy and the success it has

seen. Principal Melton has done a tremendous job of having a solid academic plan in place and staying

focused on achieving the goals of that plan.” Superintendent Irma Trosclair said.

The Early College Academy is located on the campus of SLCC in Lafayette.

Students blend high school and college work and in four years are able to earn both an associate’s degree and a high school diploma!