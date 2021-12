ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) - A family in St. Landry Parish is facing tough times, after a fire destroyed their home, and everything inside. The Breaux's are caring for six kids, including a newborn baby girl, with Christmas just two days away.

The fire broke out at their home in the 100 block of Carrington Place on Monday morning. It's in a row of homes, off LA Hwy. 178, between Sunset and Church Point.