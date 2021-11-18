All Acadiana area public schools to close entire week of Thanksgiving

(KLFY) All Acadiana area public schools and offices will be closed from Monday, November 22 through Friday November 26, 2021 in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday.

K-12th grade students in Lafayette, Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Landry, Acadia, and Vermilion parishes will have the entire week off.

Students who wish to catch up on reading or do some studying in a quiet area can do so by visiting any local branch of the public library in their respective parishes which will be opened next week, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day.

All public school students and staff will return to classes Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.

Catholic Schools in the area will be in session next week.

Students will have Thursday, Thanksgiving Day and Friday off.

All schools will return to their normal schedule Monday, November 29.