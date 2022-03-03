Which wearable sleeping bag is best?

While some might say they have limited uses, many campers love wearable sleeping bags. As you shop for the best wearable sleeping bag, keep in mind what type of weather you intend to use your sleeping bag in to be sure you get something with the right temperature rating.

The Selk’bag Original 6G Sleeping Bag is an amazing wearable sleeping bag that will keep you warm and comfortable throughout the night. It is especially ideal if you’re in a place where the temps drop low at night.

What to know before you buy a wearable sleeping bag

Material

Modern wearable sleeping bags are made with materials that you can find in traditional sleeping bags, winter jackets or even blankets and high-end comforters. They are often insulated with goose down, may use nylon for water resistance and can have hydrophobic polymers or flame-retardant chemicals to help keep them resistant to fire.

Be sure to check the materials in case you have allergies or need something specific out of your sleeping bag, such as quick-drying abilities, excellent fire resistance or a certain temperature rating.

Bag liner

If you can’t find a wearable sleeping bag that’s exactly what you need, check out sleeping bag liners to help make your purchase better suited to your preferences. Additional blankets get heavy and bulky while camping, but a sleeping bag liner can help provide more insulation without significant weight.

Temperature

While a bag with a “summer” rating is more lightweight and easy to carry, it’s less versatile and won’t be usable during colder months. If you’re ready to invest in a wearable sleeping bag, go with something you’ll be able to use in more circumstances. This often means going with something that keeps you comfortable at lower temperatures.

What to look for in a quality wearable sleeping bag

Intended activity

When it comes to choosing a wearable sleeping bag, you have to consider your goals to get the best-quality option for you. Decide if you need it for light camping or for an extended backpacking trip. You may also need a wearable sleeping bag for an upcoming mountaineering adventure or an overnight trip with some of your buddies.

The right features, weight and durability of the wearable sleeping bag you choose depend on what you intend to use that sleeping bag for. Get specific with your needs so you can get the best sleeping bag for you.

Temp rating

When taking to the great outdoors, it’s always better to be a tad too warm than too cold. Check the temperature rating on your sleeping bag to make sure it’s appropriate for the weather you plan to use it in. Summer bags tend to be for 35 degrees and up, whereas winter bags are 10 degrees and lower.

Space for arms and legs

Some wearable sleeping bags feature holes for your arms and legs to poke through like a human cocoon, while others have sleeves and pant legs to allow you to move around in a sort of sleeping bag suit. Consider which option you’d prefer and then make your selections based on your preferences.

How much you can expect to spend on a wearable sleeping bag

Wearable sleeping bags differ quite substantially in price. You can find some in the $35-$75 range with holes for your arms. The highest-quality wearable sleeping bags with sleeves and pant legs are $160-$200.

Wearable sleeping bag FAQ

Are wearable sleeping bags easy to wash?

A. Generally, wearable sleeping bags are easy to clean and wash. Check the manufacturer’s care instructions before throwing them in the washing machine, since not all wearable sleeping bags are machine washable. Typically, they are easy to clean using soap and water.

Is a wearable sleeping bag different from a snowsuit?

A. Yes, snowsuits and wearable sleeping bags are very different. While they are both designed to keep you warm in the cold, sleeping bags are more comfortable to sleep in than snowsuits. Wearable sleeping bags are made so the user can move around, but they aren’t designed to hold up against extreme sports like snowboarding.

What’s the best wearable sleeping bag to buy?

Top wearable sleeping bag

Selk’bag Original 6G Sleeping Bag

What you need to know: This insulated and water-resistant wearable sleeping bag is essentially a warm onesie. The full sleeves, pant legs, removable booties and hood allow for maximum mobility, freedom and comfort.

What you’ll love: Offering strong, soft ripstop nylon fabric with water-repelling treatment, this low-hassle wearable sleeping bag features pockets. There are plenty of places to hold your cellphone, snacks and even a water bottle, all while staying warm and toasty.

What you should consider: Some users say the sizing information isn’t accurate and exchanges are difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top wearable sleeping bag for the money

Sportneer Wearable Sleeping Bag

What you need to know: This well-reviewed wearable sleeping bag is a simple, affordable and machine-washable option.

What you’ll love: With zippered holes for your arms and legs, this straightforward sleeping bag allows you comfort, warmth and wearability. You can walk around the campground comfortably and hop into bed with no hassle. All you have to do is close up the zippers to stay warm.

What you should consider: Many users say the sizing runs small and tight, the zippers are sensitive and it isn’t designed for cold weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Selk’bag Lite 6G Wearable Sleeping Bag

What you need to know: If you like everything about the Selk’bag Original, but are looking for something a little bit lighter, the Selk’bag Lite is the perfect choice for you.

What you’ll love: Offering everything we love about the Selk’bag Original — including zip-off booties, elastic hand openings and a kangaroo pocket — the Selk’bag Lite is far more lightweight and more comfortable in higher temperatures.

What you should consider: Some users say the sizing runs small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

