Seating
Best cheap gaming chair
Local News
Video
Two-time Olympian Hollis Conway reflects on this year’s games
LFD: Three Lafayette family members injure themselves with fireworks, two underwent surgery
UPDATE: U.S. 90 W reopened at La. 343 after 18-wheeler blocked traffic
Gallery
Funding for Acadiana Center for the Arts restored in unanimous city council vote
Next Level Fitness hosts kids’ fitness and entrepreneurship summer camp
Video
Opelousas Police asking for public’s assistance in locating hit-and-run suspect
Video
Pair charged for December catalytic converter thefts in Opelousas
Video
June ’21 Housing Market update: Sale Price vs. Market Value: How Accurate Are Online Home Valuations?
Video
Vitalant is looking for Blood Donations
Video
Bear kills woman after pulling her from tent in Montana
Kaplan widow speaks out after stranger buried on top of her husband’s grave
Video
Deadline approaching to register for first “Shot At A Million” drawing
Teenage sex trafficking victim rescued in Gretna, two in custody after using child for prostitution
Video
Former owner of Louisiana construction company pleads guilty to more than $1M in tax fraud
As vaccinations lag, Louisiana seeing rise in COVID-19 cases
Opelousas Police asking for public’s assistance in locating hit-and-run suspect
Video
