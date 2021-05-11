Skip to content
Local News
Showers Likely this Morning but Flash Flooding Risk Eases for Acadiana
Video
NAACP releases statement on no true bill indictment in Trayford Pellerin case
Video
House passs bill to require school buses entering service in 2023 or after to have seat belts for passengers
LCG statement on Trayford Pellerin case: “Does not change fact that a family lost a son”
Video
“This is not an easy day for anyone.” Trayford Pellerin family attorney discusses grand jury’s decision not to indict officers
Video
Lafayette grand jury declines to indict officers in Trayford Pellerin killing, DA shares crime scene videos
Video
Double burglary leads to double arrest in Ville Platte
Insurance fraud scheme leads to arrest of Lafayette insurance agent
Meet Your Neighbor: Heart Center of Acadiana
Video
New Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center facility now open
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Louisiana man loses PJ’s Coffee franchise location after inappropriate comment on Lebron James social media post
Lafayette grand jury declines to indict officers in Trayford Pellerin killing, DA shares crime scene videos
Video
Insurance fraud scheme leads to arrest of Lafayette insurance agent
Second round of Pandemic EBT benefits coming to eligible Louisiana children
The best collagen supplement
