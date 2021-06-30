Bushnell binoculars vs. Nikon binoculars

In 2020, worldwide sales of binoculars eclipsed the billion-dollar mark and will likely grow by more than 10% over the next 5 years.

Which binoculars are better: Bushnell or Nikon?

Whether for nature-watching, stargazing or sports spectating, a good pair of binoculars can change the way you see your surroundings. But if you’re embarking on a new hobby, it’s crucial to find the right pair of binoculars for your intended use, considering a trusted brand is a great place to start.

Bushnell and Nikon are two of the most respected names in the game of enhanced optics, each offering a full line of binoculars and scopes for all sorts of uses, from hunting to birdwatching to catching the action on the field of your favorite sport. However, it’s essential to find the best pair to fit your specific needs, and Bushnell and Nikon both offer choices to fit anybody who wants to magnify their surroundings.

Bushnell binoculars

Headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, Bushnell is a renowned provider of optics devices and other products designed for outdoor activities like hunting, birdwatching and more. The company was founded in 1948 after David P. Bushnell brought two crates of Japanese binoculars home from his honeymoon. Once he sold the lot, the Bushnell family officially entered the optical business.

Since then, the company has expanded its line of offerings to include telescopes, riflescopes, trail cameras and night vision devices, making Bushnell a leader in wildlife, hunting and stargazing optics. These days, the company boasts more than 10 brands under its umbrella, and its inventory also includes popular products like golf rangefinders and radar guns for athletic training.

What you’ll love about Bushnell binoculars

By and large, Bushnell binoculars offer a high degree of value for the price, and the company offers a limited lifetime warranty for original owners, guaranteeing their devices are free of defects in materials and workmanship. Owners of Bushnell binoculars praise the company and often become brand-loyal thanks to the consistently high-quality products, which have won numerous industry awards within the last decade alone.

Because of its rich history in the outdoors industry in general, Bushnell offers a wide variety of special features like waterproofing, low-light enhancement and high-definition lenses. The company offers more budget options than most serious competitors, giving new users a low financial entry point to starting a new birding hobby and other recreational activities. From beginner pairs to more advanced models, Bushnell binoculars run between $15-$700 for the most part, with a few high-end models that break the $1,000 mark.

What you should consider about Bushnell binoculars

One of Bushnell’s biggest pros is the fact that its binoculars have few cons reported by users. The biggest apparent flaw is that the company’s entry-level products are just that: binoculars for beginners. The company’s return policies for cheaper products have garnered some complaints from online reviewers, but that number is still much lower than one might expect. Simply put, Bushnell has been in the binocular business long enough to work out most of the flaws.

Top Bushnell binoculars

Bushnell Legend L-Series 10×42 Binoculars

The Legend L-Series is lauded for its reliability and used by professional hunters like the hosts of the Outdoor Network’s “Bone Collector” show. Outfitted with Bushnell’s RainGuard HD coating, they are weather-resistant under even the harshest conditions. This pair also boasts excellent eye relief for use while wearing glasses, and its ergonomic design makes it easy and comfortable to use.

Nikon binoculars

The Nikon Corporation is a well-known global manufacturer of optics and lenses, most notably in the digital and film camera and lens ecosystem. Based in Tokyo, Japan, Nikon was founded over 100 years ago, and over time became an industry leader in manufacturing top-line binoculars, microscopes, cameras and inspection equipment. Nikon offers some of the best models in the industry, and with a price range between $70-$1,000, there are plenty of options for amateurs and experienced users alike.

What you’ll love about Nikon binoculars

Nikon starts its binocular line at around $70 for entry-level models. However, these are still far more advanced than the beginner’s products offered by Bushnell and others, providing higher-quality models that are still easy to use. Nikon provides some great options at the $100-$200 price point, some of the best binoculars on the market in that range. More than many of its competitors, Nikon is a trusted name brand in all things optic and imaging-related, giving consumers an added boost to their confidence when buying a pair of its binoculars.

What you should consider about Nikon binoculars

Unlike Bushnell, Nikon doesn’t offer any low-budget entry-level binoculars, so unsure hobbyists might hesitate to make a $70-$100 investment into a new bird-watching habit. Beyond the less-expensive models, Nikon’s binoculars can be pretty heavy, potentially increasing neck and shoulder strain, and some models feel both bulky and delicate at the same time. Once you pass the $500 mark, Nikon binoculars skyrocket by double for the higher-end models, making the best of the best an extreme investment best suited for professional use.

Top Nikon binoculars

Nikon Aculon A211 10×42 Binoculars

Although Nikon offers a great selection of higher-end binoculars, including the beloved Monarch line, the Aculon series provides new users a high-quality pair at a reasonable price. With excellent image sharpness and unparalleled clarity, the Aculon A211 is the best entry point for new birders and other wilderness fanatics.

Should you get Bushnell or Nikon binoculars?

With both Nikon and Bushnell, you have a trusted name brand in the optical industry, so the choice primarily comes down to personal preference, intended use and budget. Bushnell is far and away the better choice for entry-level binoculars, allowing for a low point of entry for new hobbyists. Nikon offers some of the best value for the price in the industry in the lower mid-range, and its high-end products are an industry standard of excellence. At the end of the day, bird watchers, hunters, sports fans and other adventurers can find a great pair of “nocs” from both Bushnell and Nikon.

