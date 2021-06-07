Best beach chairs 2021

If you struggle with your knees or other joints, choose a beach chair with a higher seat. It’s easier to get up if you’re not positioned lower to the ground because you won’t need to put as much pressure on your joints to stand.

When spending the day at the beach, you want to enjoy the sun and surf without worrying about straining your back. Stretching out on a towel on the sand or sitting in a cheap folding chair just doesn’t offer the support you need. To stay comfortable all day long, you need a high-quality beach chair that gives your back and joints the help they need.

From low-to-the-ground styles to high chairs that are easier on the knees to loungers that let you fully recline, you have plenty of options when it comes to finding the best chairs for the beach. Some models even offer extra features like cup holders, a built-in cooler or sunshade.

Are you looking for a comfortable, easy-to-carry chair for all your beach adventures? We’ve gathered a list of the best beach chairs for soaking up the sun and getting comfy in the sand when it’s time to relax.

Ostrich On Your Back Chair

This foldable chair opens and closes easily, so you can make yourself comfortable at the beach in no time. It has backpack straps for hands-free carrying, and the extra-wide frame ensures you have plenty of room for comfort. The chair has a weight capacity of 325 pounds and adjusts into five positions, too.

Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in 4 Can Cooler

This camping chair is an excellent option if you want a chair that’s higher off the ground. Its folding design allows for easy storage and transport, and the wide 24-inch seat is exceptionally comfortable. It also features a built-in four-can cooler pouch and a mesh cup holder so that you won’t get too thirsty either.

Helinox Beach Chair

This sturdy beach chair keeps you high enough off the ground that you don’t have to worry about sand sticking to your butt. It’s made of durable 600D polyester fabric but has breathable mesh panels at the back and sides to keep you cool. The included storage bag also converts to a pillow when you want to take a cat nap at the beach.

Tommy Bahama 5-Position Classic Lay Flat Folding Backpack Beach Chair

If you want plenty of versatility from your beach chair, this adjustable model may be the one for you. It adjusts to five positions, including a lay-flat set up for sunbathing. There’s also a towel bar at the back and an insulated cup holder to keep your beverages cold. It weighs just 7 ½ pounds, too, so it’s easy to carry.

Guide Gear Oversized Directors Camp Chair

Another higher seat option, this camp chair is ideal for anyone with joint issues who doesn’t want to struggle to get up. It features a sturdy steel frame and has a weight capacity of up to 500 pounds. It also has built-in cup holders and padding for the neck and shoulders for more support.

Quest Porta-Lite 3 Position Beach Chair

This foldable chair features a lightweight aluminum frame and backpack straps for easy carrying to the beach. It also has durable wooden armrests and an extra-large cup holder to hold nearly any bottle or travel mug. The 32-inch backrest provides extra head support, too.

Quik Shade MAX Shade Chair

This high, folding camp chair is perfect for the beach because it features an attached, adjustable sun canopy. It’s made of durable 600D polyester and can hold up to 225 pounds, thanks to the sturdy steel frame. It also includes a fabric storage bag with a strap for hands-free carrying.

Strongback Low Gravity Beach Chair

This highly comfortable, supportive chair stands out for its unique, effective lumbar support that helps improve posture and relieve tension in your back. Its seat is extra-wide to keep your hips and back aligned, too. The chair also has a 300-pound weight capacity and features comfy, padded armrests.

Kelsyus Original Canopy Chair

If you enjoy the beach but are a stickler for sun safety, this is the beach chair for you. It offers a retractable sunshade to protect you from UV rays with 50+ SPF protection. The canopy becomes a bag to store and carry the chair in when disassembled, too. There’s also a built-in cup holder in the armrest and a shoulder strap on the travel bag.

ALPS Mountaineering Rendezvous Chair

With a sturdy powder-coated steel frame, this chair offers plenty of durability and comfort. It allows you to sit low to the ground and recline so you can stretch your legs. It folds easily to fit in the shoulder carry bag and can hold up to 300 pounds.

Rio Blue Breeze Hammock Aluminum Lawn Chair

Get the comfort of your favorite hammock with this lightweight beach chair. It has a mesh insert in the center of the seat to help keep you cool and features a carry strap to make lugging it to the beach easier. It also offers a weight capacity of up to 250 pounds and comes with a foam pillow for seaside naps.

Baby Delight Go with Me Chair

Are you bringing your little one to the beach? This portable chair can transition with your child from 3 months of age up to 10 years or 75 pounds. It has a five-point removable harness to keep your child secure, as well as a removable snack tray and sun canopy. It folds for easy storage and weighs just 6.2 pounds, too.

Ostrich Altitude 3N1 Beach Chair

If you’re looking for a lounge chair, this comfy adjustable model with a footrest is an excellent option. It features extra-wide wooden armrests, a cup holder and a side storage bag for convenience. The chair adjusts to five positions, while the footrest offers three positions. Its extra-high back also provides plenty of support.

Lightspeed Outdoors Reclining Beach Chair

This chair’s sling-style seat makes it an extremely comfortable option because there’s no worry bar to dig into your legs. Its padded carry handle and backpack straps also make carrying it highly convenient. The two side pockets, bottle holder and under-seat pouch help you keep everything you might need within easy reach, too.

Nautica 5-Position Beach Chair

This lightweight chair is easy to take with you to the beach and even boasts a carrying strap for hands-free transport. It also has a double cup holder in the arms, an insulated cooler pouch and a zippered pocket for items you need to keep safe. The chair can be adjusted in five positions and has a pillow in the headrest for added comfort.

